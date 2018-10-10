Street Style: Fashionopolis, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s fall fashion show

That means some rainy, dark days and some blustery winds. But it also means a new wardrobe, and for that we are grateful. Here's a peek at the stylish set embracing autumn at Fashionopolis at Aria on October 3.

Pierre Ware

Mazie Ventura

26, Operation management for Gretchen Ventura Jewelry

What are you wearing?

Camo pants from Urban Outfitters, DKNY bra purchased by my mom 30 years ago, velvet button-up from CP Shades, CNC Costume National boots, necklace by Gretchen Ventura, vintage black Prada belt.

Describe your style:

Skate- and street style-influenced; feminine and fashion-forward with an edge.

What are your favorite places to shop?

For everyday wear I love Common Apparel. Also Empressed Threads and taking a stroll through my mother’s closest.

Pierre Ware

Kelsey McLaughlin

Marriage and family therapist

What are you wearing?

Almost exclusively vintage. Waistcoat, ’80s jumpsuit, and purse are all thrifted from Arc’s Value Village, with vintage earrings from Hidden Treasures thrift store. Shoes are from Forever 21, from almost five years ago.

Describe your style:

An eclectic mix of rocker-inspired vintage, feminine details, and classic pieces, which I like to bring together to create unexpected ensembles.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Arc’s Value Village, Hidden Treasures thrift store, and Goodwill.

Pierre Ware

Gloria Yang

27, Blogger

What are you wearing?

Dress by Nasty Gal, lace boots from Miss Lola, and Gucci belt bag.

Describe your style:

Modern and trendy with a touch of edginess.

How did this year’s Fashionopolis inspire your style?

This year was my first time; I wasn’t sure what to expect but I immediately felt like I belonged. I was inspired by the people, the thriving culture, and the unique designs. The more unusual the design is, the more it speaks to me. I’m all about how it makes me feel and that’s what I love the most about fashion. I will definitely be coming back.

Pierre Ware

Jeilah K

21, Technical IT Consultant

What are you wearing?

Vintage dress, Pursey handbag, and Zara heels.

Describe your style:

Classic, with tailoring that loves the woman and a pop of color.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Autumn’s Vintage is my absolute favorite! Not only does she have incredible one-of-a-kind pieces, but she also takes time to know the individual and shop just for you and your body type.