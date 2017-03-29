Street Style: Fashionable folks gathered at the Foshay for What She Said
The W Minneapolis hosted local leaders in fashion, design, and social media on March 19 for the What She Said event. Attendees were as inspired and inspiring as the panel guests.
Aamina Lovie
24, Minneapolis Public Schools Site Coordinator
What are you wearing?
Forever 21 pants, American Apparel unitard, vintage '90s faux fur coat, Steve Madden platforms.
Describe your style:
Comfortable and fabulous.
Who do you dress up for? I dress up for myself, mostly. Unless I like you, then I might do a little extra.
Hollie Mae Schultz
39, Fashion stylist & Owner of HMStyling
What are you wearing?
Theory blouse, J.Crew blazer and cropped trousers, Saks Fifth Avenue heels, clutch brought home from Vietnam, custom made necklace commemorating my anniversary.
Describe your style:
Classic and thoughtful.
Your favorite women-owned boutiques?
June and Kokoon, who has manufactured their designs right here in Minnesota for over 25 years.
Style icons?
Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert.
Shanthini Logendran
29, Trade and contract sales at Holly Hunt Minneapolis
What are you wearing?
Akira Black Label jacket, Theory top, Levi’s jeans, Nine West heels, Kate Spade bag.
Describe your style:
Modern chic.
Who do you dress up for?
The interior design community. My clients inspire me the most!
Your favorite women-owned boutiques?
Foundry Homegoods, Roe Wolfe, Witt + Bliss.
Laura Zingrone
29, Assistant Design Manager
What are you wearing?
Michael Kors Collection jacket, Club Monaco sweater, Mother denim, Tahari loafers.
Describe your style:
Casual and classic.
Who do you dress up for?
Myself—I love feeling good about what I'm wearing while maintaining comfort and the ability to express myself.
Your favorite women-owned boutiques?
Idun.
Comments
