Street Style: Fashionable folks gathered at the Foshay for What She Said

Aamina Lovie

24, Minneapolis Public Schools Site Coordinator

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 pants, American Apparel unitard, vintage '90s faux fur coat, Steve Madden platforms.

Describe your style:

Comfortable and fabulous.

Who do you dress up for? I dress up for myself, mostly. Unless I like you, then I might do a little extra.

Hollie Mae Schultz

39, Fashion stylist & Owner of HMStyling

What are you wearing?

Theory blouse, J.Crew blazer and cropped trousers, Saks Fifth Avenue heels, clutch brought home from Vietnam, custom made necklace commemorating my anniversary.

Describe your style:

Classic and thoughtful.

Your favorite women-owned boutiques?

June and Kokoon, who has manufactured their designs right here in Minnesota for over 25 years.

Style icons?

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert.

Shanthini Logendran

29, Trade and contract sales at Holly Hunt Minneapolis

What are you wearing?

Akira Black Label jacket, Theory top, Levi’s jeans, Nine West heels, Kate Spade bag.

Describe your style:

Modern chic.

Who do you dress up for?

The interior design community. My clients inspire me the most!

Your favorite women-owned boutiques?

Foundry Homegoods, Roe Wolfe, Witt + Bliss.

Laura Zingrone

29, Assistant Design Manager

What are you wearing?

Michael Kors Collection jacket, Club Monaco sweater, Mother denim, Tahari loafers.

Describe your style:

Casual and classic.

Who do you dress up for?

Myself—I love feeling good about what I'm wearing while maintaining comfort and the ability to express myself.

Your favorite women-owned boutiques?

Idun.