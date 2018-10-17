Street Style: Fashionable fans flock to see Junglepussy
Junglepussy is the stage name of rapper, actress, and artist Shayna McHale. Her unrelenting dedication to self-expression and creativity is equally evident in her fans -- many of whom flocked to Loring Bar on October 11 to see her perform.
Joey Himmelspach
25, Hairstylist, makeup artist
What are you wearing?
Thrifted jacket, a bunch of pins and patches I’ve collected, Forever 21 tracksuit and hat, Aldo shoes, Burberry bag.
Describe your style:
’70s sleaze, eclectic, slightly grunge.
Current style crush:
@pisssy_pusssy on Instagram.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Thrift stores. I also sew and make my own stuff. I find things that I like in different fabrics. I’m pattern- and texture-inspired.
Kachina Henry
20, Creative humanitarian
What are you wearing?
I got most of this from Buffalo Exchange. Top from a thrift store, earrings from B. Resale, bag from Target.
Describe your style:
Individualistic. I thrive on self-expression.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Instagram. Humans inspire me.
Fall/winter must-have:
Hoodies. I’m bald-headed now.
Louie Primrose
30, Nanny
What are you wearing?
Various thrift store and clothing swap items and Chuck Taylors.
Describe your style:
A queer alien.
Where do you get style inspiration?
From my DIY and queer community. It’s a personal development. I love pattern clashing. I love throwing neon in with pastels, and I love glitter.
Fall/winter must-have:
I have to have a jacket that’s still fully part of my look.
Briana Patnode
30, Freelance artist
What are you wearing?
Pants from the Halloween section at a thrift store, sweatshirt from Ritual Print Co (local queer screenprinting), jacket from a friend.
Describe your style:
Pajama femme, androgynous, thrift- and vintage-inspired. People like to give me crazy shit because I like to wear crazy shit.
Current style crush?
Junglepussy.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Just being theatrical, eclectic, and comfortable. My number-one inspiration is the ability to take a nap whenever I want. Comfort is key.