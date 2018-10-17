Amy Gee

Joey Himmelspach

25, Hairstylist, makeup artist

What are you wearing?

Thrifted jacket, a bunch of pins and patches I’ve collected, Forever 21 tracksuit and hat, Aldo shoes, Burberry bag.

Describe your style:

’70s sleaze, eclectic, slightly grunge.

Current style crush:

@pisssy_pusssy on Instagram.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Thrift stores. I also sew and make my own stuff. I find things that I like in different fabrics. I’m pattern- and texture-inspired.

Amy Gee

Kachina Henry

20, Creative humanitarian

What are you wearing?

I got most of this from Buffalo Exchange. Top from a thrift store, earrings from B. Resale, bag from Target.

Describe your style:

Individualistic. I thrive on self-expression.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Instagram. Humans inspire me.

Fall/winter must-have:

Hoodies. I’m bald-headed now.

Amy Gee

Louie Primrose

30, Nanny

What are you wearing?

Various thrift store and clothing swap items and Chuck Taylors.

Describe your style:

A queer alien.

Where do you get style inspiration?

From my DIY and queer community. It’s a personal development. I love pattern clashing. I love throwing neon in with pastels, and I love glitter.

Fall/winter must-have:

I have to have a jacket that’s still fully part of my look.

Amy Gee

Briana Patnode

30, Freelance artist

What are you wearing?

Pants from the Halloween section at a thrift store, sweatshirt from Ritual Print Co (local queer screenprinting), jacket from a friend.

Describe your style:

Pajama femme, androgynous, thrift- and vintage-inspired. People like to give me crazy shit because I like to wear crazy shit.

Current style crush?

Junglepussy.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Just being theatrical, eclectic, and comfortable. My number-one inspiration is the ability to take a nap whenever I want. Comfort is key.