Street Style: Fashion Week MN kicks off at the Foshay

We dig that. Here's to ever more self-love, as we head into autumn and transition into our warm clothes again.

Sefia Dedefo Amy Gee

Sefia Dedefo

20, student

What are you wearing?

Zara fanny pack and jacket, Forever 21 dress, H&M shoes.

Describe your style:

Street style, kinda crazy, open to anything.

If you could inherit anyone’s wardrobe, whose would it be?

Rihanna.

Current style crush:

Myself.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My denim jacket. I wear it every day.

Cooper Filipe Amy Gee

Cooper Felipe

19, model

What are you wearing?

Hat and bag from Shag Studio, everything else thrifted from Savers.

Describe your style:

Avant garde meets retro dance freak.

If you could inherit anyone’s wardrobe, whose would it be?

Lady Gaga.

Current style crush:

@uglyworldwide on Instagram.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Sunglasses.

Rachel Munson Amy Gee

Rachel Munson

28, Etsy shop owner

What are you wearing?

New Look top, skirt and necklace from ASOS, Forever 21 shoes, purse from SheIn.

Describe your style:

Edgy and a hint of girly.

If you could inherit anyone’s wardrobe, whose would it be?

Perrie Edwards from Little Mix.

Current style crush:

Blake Lively.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My Adidas, or white sneakers in general.

Priyanka Premo Amy Gee

Priyanka Premo

30, Attorney

What are you wearing?

Jacket from Marshalls, jumpsuit from Primp, Forever 21 turtleneck, Warby Parker glasses, Zara bag, Clarks shoes.

Describe your style:

My style is my creative expression. Whatever I’m feeling that day, whatever my mood is.

If you could inherit anyone’s wardrobe, whose would it be?

Jane Aldridge of Sea of Shoes.

Current style crush:

I’m just feeling myself lately.