Street Style: Fashion mixed with politics at Planned Parenthood benefit

Stephanie Lake

41, jewelry designer

What are you wearing? Max Mara gown, Victorian capelet, vintage Carlos Falchi clutch, Stephanie Lake Design jewelry, Maiyet heels.

Describe your style: Grande Dame. I believe in mixing fine and finer.

What current trends do you hope will go out soon? Cartoons on luxury handbags.

In what ways is style intertwined with the current political milieu? Style is identity. In the current state of things, even a color can be a harnessed as a symbol of opposition or solidarity.

Rammy Mohamed

30, fashion designer, student

What are you wearing? Jumpsuit and hijab made by me, gold rope belt by AkuaGabby, shoes from Target.

Describe your style: Modest with a minimal and contemporary style.

In what ways is style intertwined with the current political milieu?

Designers are calling for inclusion, diversity, and women's rights on the runway. A good example is our home town model Halima Aden, who broke barriers for other young Muslim women with her full hijab at New York Fashion Week and this week in Milan.

Liz Hancock

29, PR professional at Weber Shandwick

What are you wearing? Future is Female t-shirt from Otherwild.com, H&M pants, Madewell heels, sparkly belt that used to be my mom's.

Describe your style: All things black and grey. And a lot of yoga pants.

In what ways is style intertwined with the current political milieu? Style is a fun way to express your political values, but a t-shirt isn't enough. Now is the time for meaningful action.

Kim Ferguson

40, bond trader

What are you wearing? Opening Ceremony dress from Nordstrom, Gucci booties from gh2, BCBG Max Azria bag.

Describe your style: Authentic, opportunistic, versatile.

In what ways is style intertwined with the current political milieu? The current political situation can be quite distressing; so happy, dynamic clothes can be a daily antidote.

Sam Kazeminy

23, Topshop specialist at Nordstrom

What are you wearing? Topshop pea coat, Ovo long sleeve tee, Topshop jeans, and classic Vans.

Describe your style: It changes all the time—mainly androgynous. I feel most confident in a pair of nice sneakers, jeans and dope t-shirt.

What current trends do you hope will go out soon? Chokers.