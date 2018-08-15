Street Style: Fashion finds at Pizza Luce Block Party

Sabrina Ford Pierre Ware

Sabrina Ford

19, Apparel Designer

What are you wearing?

Souvenir silk button-up, customized thrifted jeans, and Vans.

Describe your style:

Androgynous skatewear with a touch of ’70s femme. It will usually alternate between the two or settle in the middle.

Where do you get styling inspiration?

Old ’70s mod magazines and rapper Instagram pages.

If you could pull from anyone’s closet whose would it be?

Definitely Playboi Carti. I don’t know if I actually like him or just want to be him.

Effy Kawira Pierre Ware

Effy Kawira

24, Filmmaker, financial analyst

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 top, thrifted belt, Zara shoes, a gifted skirt, one of my mother’s old vintage bags.

Describe your style:

My style changes often but at the moment it’s very vibrant and ’90s inspired.

Where do you get styling inspiration?

A lot of places. I love looking at my parents’ old photographs ... as well as films and magazines.

If you could pull from anyone’s closet whose would it be?

It’s a hard choice. It would have to be Solange, Dita Von Teese, or Missy Elliott.

Lutalo Jones Pierre Ware

Lutalo Jones

19, Musician/producer

What are you wearing?

Levis jeans, Air Force 1 shoes, red-and-white-striped Mickey Mouse Tee with a black leather fanny pack.

Describe your style:

Eclectic.

Where do you get styling inspiration?

My friends and anime.

If you could pull from anyone’s closet whose would it be?

I don’t really have the desire to take style from others, but I’d definitely take stuff from my dad’s closet.

Sumaya Moallin Pierre Ware

Sumaya Moallin

21, Full-time mother of three cats, mental health practitioner

What are you wearing?

My jeans are thrifted and altered by my mom, the shirt was a dress from Zara until three hours before this photo was taken and I cut it into a tank, the glasses are hand-me-downs from family.

Describe your style:

Comfort and obsession. If I have a favorite piece of clothing I’ll find a way to work it into all my outfits at least three times in the week until I discover or rediscover something else.

If you could pull from anyone’s closet whose would it be?

Probably Vashtie’s closet.