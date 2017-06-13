Street Style: Effortless style at the Walker Sculpture Garden and Mears Park

Bradley Graupner

33, Anthropologist, entrepreneur

What are you wearing?

Optimo hat, John Varvatos hemp vest and belt, Zara shirt, shoes from Italy, Wotancraft bag, Nomos watch, Leica camera from Central Camera.

Describe your style:

Style is about taste and not brands.

What’s your best style tip?

Every object is an embodiment of a community and your relationships.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

My camera.

Molly Oberstar

28, Figure skating coach

What are you wearing?

Zara top and jacket, lululemon harem pants, Rebecca Minkoff shoes.

Describe your style:

Easy and classic with a twist.

What’s your best style tip?

Be comfortable, because you don’t need to wear stilettos to be cool. Let yourself develop a style that works for you and not something put together by a catalog.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

Converse high tops.

Ridwan Omar

22, Part-time photographer

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 jacket, Original Royal Refugee T-shirt from ZiZi Boutique, H&M jeans,

Zara shoes.

Describe your style:

Modern streetwear and urban.

What’s your best style tip?

Don’t worry about anything people say. It’s about how you feel, your confidence,

and what you project into the world.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

Chelsea boots.

Sophie Gleekel

20, Visual artist

What are you wearing?

Vintage shirt and skirt, H&M white tank, Steve Madden shoes, American Apparel hat.

Describe your style:

I like unique pieces, and I like how kids dress.

Favorite places to shop?

Big thrift stores like Valu Thrift and Everyday People.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

Anything denim.