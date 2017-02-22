Street Style: David Lynch fans at the Blue Velvet Valentine’s Day Dance Party

Sara Abdelaal

28, Product Support

What are you wearing?

Top thrifted in St. Paul, American Apparel pants, Adidas shoes.

Describe your style:

Flashy chill.

Trend that you love?

Sweatpants and casual streetwear.

Trend that you wish would disappear?

Ripped tights.

Who is your style icon?

M.I.A.

Joseph Fagerhaugh

31, Mortgages

What are you wearing?

All thrift and estate sale finds.

Describe your style:

New wave meets punk rock.

Trend that you love?

Pearls and fur.

Who is your style icon?

Martin Gore from Depeche Mode.

Keeli O’Brien

22, Art student at MCAD

What are you wearing?

Vintage Victoria’s Secret slip, boots from Goodwill, turtleneck from Amazon, vintage choker.

Describe your style:

Contemporary goth chic and vintage.

What influences your style?

Early 2000s celebrities, like Britney Spears in 2001. I try to incorporate her style.

Trend that you love?

Mock neck turtlenecks, silk, and velvet.

Trend that you wish would disappear?

Cut-outs and anything lace-up.

Rachel Calvert

25, Special needs advocate

What are you wearing?

Dress and sweater from The Limited, shoes from DSW.

Describe your style:

'70s or Audrey Hepburn, very feminine details.

Trend that you love?

Lace and girly details. I’m glad that the '70s look is back in full swing.

Trend that you wish would disappear?

Flare capris.

Who is your style icon?

Stevie Nicks.