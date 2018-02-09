Street Style: Dapper gents at Askov Finlayson

Ellen Lawson

Wale Agboola

29, photographer, storyteller

What are you wearing?

Hat by Supreme, Brooks Brothers trench, Levi’s jeans, Tretorn shoes.

Describe your style:

Unapologetically English—simple, effortless, classic fit. I wear things I feel comfortable in.

Best coat brands?

Canada Goose. It’s everything plus more.

How do you get ready for the weekend?

There is nothing like getting a fresh mustache lineup at the barbershop; it’s a before-the-weekend essential.

Ellen Lawson

Joe Henry

34, sales

What are you wearing?

Stormy Kromer hat, Pendleton coat and scarf, Banana Republic jeans.

Describe your style:

The twentysomethings in my office say I dress like an old man. They mean it as a burn, but I take it as a compliment. I find my best clothes at second-hand stores and estate sales.

Tips for winter menswear?

Start with quality brands that keep you warm. Classic woodsy hand-me-downs are durably utilitarian and don’t fall out of style. Take some chances with color.

Ellen Lawson

Manny Tapia

24, Shinola Detroit store manager

What are you wearing?

Topman wool overcoat, CK wool sweater, Wigwam 743 neck warmer, Levi’s 510, Adidas Stan Smith, Shinola Detroit watch.

Describe your style:

Clean and classic Swedish designs, aspiring to be somewhere between Nick Wooster and Steve McQueen.

Tips for winter menswear?

Monochromatic layering is the way to go, and never forget your chapstick.

Best coat brands?

COS, Filson, and Pendleton are just a few.

Ellen Lawson

Sam Schemmel

22, account coordinator

What are you wearing?

Banana Republic pea coat and button-down, Zara sweater and pants, Banana Republic loafers.

Describe your style:

Mixy-matchy.

Tips for winter menswear?

Layering. I love to layer various kinds of shirts with sweaters and coats. You can create some cool looks and stay warm, which is priority #1.

How do you style mustache icicles?

Just own it! If you have icicles in your beard, that means you have one mean beard!