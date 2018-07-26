Street Style: Daddy MPLS celebrates one year of queer fun

Amy Gee

Noah Keen

23, Print production specialist

What are you wearing?

H&M T-shirt and Calvin Klein jeans that I cut myself, my dad’s hat, Doc Martens, earring from ASOS.

Describe your style:

Punk, random, DIY.

Who are your style icons?

Sky Ferreira, Kelly Zutrau, Rihanna.

Favorite purchase for less than $20:

These shorts.

Dominick Dates

22, Waiter

What are you wearing?

H&M hat, Doc Martens. I can’t remember where everything else is from.

Who are your style icons?

Kendall Jenner, Donatella Versace, Gucci, Keyshia Ka’oir.

If you could inherit anyone’s closet, whose would it be?

Beyoncé.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Sheer fabrics or my Calvin Kleins.

Lynn Avery

21, Musician

What are you wearing?

Top from my friend’s closet, Uniqlo pants, self-made moonstone necklace, earrings from Goodwill.

Describe your style:

I like wearing looser stuff and I like feeling like a mage or something from a fantasy novel.

Favorite purchase for less than $20:

This shirt for free.

Favorite thing to wear in the summer:

Long flowy pants and long flowy shirts.

Maiya Hartman

22, Preschool teacher

What are you wearing?

Top and Union Bay corduroy overalls from Ragstock, Fenty Puma shoes, bag from Rewind Vintage.

Describe your style:

Gay, eclectic, colorful, funky, vintage.

Who are your style icons?

Rihanna, Big Freedia, Rico Nasty.

If you could inherit anyone’s closet, whose would it be?

Rico Nasty.

Favorite purchase for less than $20:

My cat socks.