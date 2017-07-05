Street Style: Cool foodie fashions at Uptown Food Truck Fest

Stacy Thernize

21, Customer Service Representative

What are you wearing?

Ralph Lauren hat, white romper from gojane.com, Wake Pray Slay jacket from touchdolls.com, Nike Jordan Retro 12 from Ebay.

Describe your style:

Unique, fashionable, yet simple and cute.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

All of it. I love fashion. I love being able to make simple outfits as well as complex ones with lots of accessories. Every piece serves a part to make my look as complete as possible.

Yididya Yimer

21, Creative Director

What are you wearing?

Zara hat, vintage army jacket, H&M dress, shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

Overdressed, feminine, sometimes chic, anti-trends, pro-what I feel like.

Where do you find style inspiration?

Everywhere. Nature, other people, however mostly via my own imagination.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t life without?

Considering our unpredictable weather, a sweater. Warmth supersedes fashion.

Canaan Mattson

19, Multidisciplinary Artist-in-Residency

What are you wearing?

Pink-tinted aviators, Doc Marten soft leather boots, Cotton On jeans, Trend Basics pink turtleneck, yellow leather jacket from 10thrift.

Describe your style:

Afrofuturistic, normcore, rude boy.

Where do you find style inspiration?

In the Jamaican rude boy movement—the movement skinhead culture ripped off.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

Leather boots.

Kaye Evans

22, Coordinator

What are you wearing?

BeWare top and pants from Rainbow, flora top from Forever 21.

Describe your style:

Summer classy.

Where are your favorite places to shop?

Glambition Boutique, Rainbow, and Citi Trends.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

Handbags! It’s a must that my handbag matches my shoes!