Street Style: Cold weather couture at the Find Your Future event

Amy Gee

Anna Egelhoff

25, Graphic designer

What are you wearing?

Free People jacket; shirt, pants, and shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

Lots of black and white patterns, monochromatic with a quirky touch.

Best style tip for surviving Minnesota winters?

Don’t buy a dumb puffy coat. Walk everywhere to stay warm.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe you can’t live without?

Jewelry from my grandma and my mom.

Amy Gee

Leeya Rose Jackson

26, Art director, Borrowed Interest podcast host

What are you wearing?

Jumpsuit from Ragstock, Neighborhood Watch production company hat.

Describe your style:

If Solange and Princess Nokia had a baby.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Instagram and my mom.

Best style tip for surviving Minnesota winters?

Tights.

Amy Gee

Alex Heide

29, Social strategist

What are you wearing?

ASOS jacket, earrings, and boots; tights and tank from Target, Reformation dress.

Describe your style:

I’ve been mistaken for a motorcyclist and a yoga teacher in the same day.

Where do you get style inspiration?

From a lot of my friends. I love people who mix it up.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe you can’t live without?

My sequined jumpsuit.

Amy Gee

Jacquelyn Kelley

32, Retail

What are you wearing?

Dress from ASOS maternity, Banana Republic vest, Cole Haan boots.

Describe your style:

Polished and put-together with layers.

Best style tip for surviving Minnesota winters?

Making sure that your outer pieces are still functional.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe you can’t live without?

A good white tee that you can layer with.