Street Style: Cold weather couture at the Find Your Future event
You don't have to slog through winter in your saddest warm weather gear. These attendees of the Find Your Future event on Nov. 28 remind us of some stylish ways to thrive in the coldest months.
Anna Egelhoff
25, Graphic designer
What are you wearing?
Free People jacket; shirt, pants, and shoes from Target.
Describe your style:
Lots of black and white patterns, monochromatic with a quirky touch.
Best style tip for surviving Minnesota winters?
Don’t buy a dumb puffy coat. Walk everywhere to stay warm.
What’s one thing in your wardrobe you can’t live without?
Jewelry from my grandma and my mom.
Leeya Rose Jackson
26, Art director, Borrowed Interest podcast host
What are you wearing?
Jumpsuit from Ragstock, Neighborhood Watch production company hat.
Describe your style:
If Solange and Princess Nokia had a baby.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Instagram and my mom.
Best style tip for surviving Minnesota winters?
Tights.
Alex Heide
29, Social strategist
What are you wearing?
ASOS jacket, earrings, and boots; tights and tank from Target, Reformation dress.
Describe your style:
I’ve been mistaken for a motorcyclist and a yoga teacher in the same day.
Where do you get style inspiration?
From a lot of my friends. I love people who mix it up.
What’s one thing in your wardrobe you can’t live without?
My sequined jumpsuit.
Jacquelyn Kelley
32, Retail
What are you wearing?
Dress from ASOS maternity, Banana Republic vest, Cole Haan boots.
Describe your style:
Polished and put-together with layers.
Best style tip for surviving Minnesota winters?
Making sure that your outer pieces are still functional.
What’s one thing in your wardrobe you can’t live without?
A good white tee that you can layer with.
