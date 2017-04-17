Sarah White

Thirty-something, Photographer, Singer, Soundscape Magic Mama

What are you wearing?

American Apparel shirt, skirt from Cliché, shoes from a friend's closet, Earrings from B.resale, necklaces from Cvstings by Lisa Marie Gherardini.

Describe your style:

QueenDomination.

Most iconic Sade looks to wear now:

All denim, red lip! Also, she always blows my mind with her ability to look effortlessly chic. Always the mission!



Soundtrack for this outfit:

“Is It A Crime” by Sade, “Bitch Better Have My Money” by Rihanna (StarRo Remix).

Serita Colette

30, teacher at SeritaYoga, performance artist



What are you wearing?

Shirt and dress from Buffalo Exchange, Sven clogs, faux leather jacket from a consignment shop in LA.



Describe your style:

I love the '90s. I was born in Kerala, India so I appreciate a lot of color, retreating to monochrome from time to time. I prefer lightly used to new.



Most iconic Sade looks to wear now:

Embroidered jacket, white satin dress, hair adorned with a flower, dark lips.

Soundtrack for this outfit:

Definitely Sade’s "By Your Side" and "The Moon and Sky."

Gabriela Farias

29, yoga teacher



What are you wearing?

Skirt was a gift from my best friend made by her mother who was a Nigerian singer and designer named Tyna Onwudiwe. Hand-me-down jacket, shoes from Nordstrom Rack.



Describe your style:

Minimalistic with a few strong prints and pieces.

Most iconic Sade looks to wear now:

Monochromatic with red lips and hoops!

Soundtrack for this outfit:

“Is It a Crime” by Sade and “Nomalizo” by Letta Mbulu.

Melanie Hill

23, Advertising Account Assistant



What are you wearing?

Topshop navy blue crop, Indigo Reign linen pants, Ego UK ankle boots.

Describe your style:

Eclectic. Mixing styles from multiple eras.

Most iconic Sade looks to wear now:

Definitely her makeup. Her natural base with the snatched eyebrows and the subtle red lippy.



Soundtrack for this outfit:

“Special Affair” by The Internet, “My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder.