Street Style: Catching all the best looks at the Minnesota State Fair

23, Special education assistant

What are you wearing?

ASOS overalls, shirt from Rue 21, Nikes from Foot Locker.

Describe your style:

Funky fresh.

Who are your style icons?

Fresh Prince, Migos, A$AP Rocky.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Nice shoes.

21, Student, Walker intern

What are you wearing?

Everything is thrifted, top is from San Diego. My necklace is speaker wire.

Describe your style:

Cyborg, lots of denim, lots of florals, and lots of electronics.

Who are your style icons?

Mostly anime and video game characters. Everyone from Evangelion.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A thrifted red cloak.

24, Accountant

What are you wearing?

Top from Edie Boutique in Milwaukee, Topshop jeans, bag from Nasty Gal, shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

Urban city chic.

Who are your style icons?

Gigi Hadid, Giuliana Rancic, Chiara Ferragni.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My black pants.

23, Student

What are you wearing?

Chaps shirt, Vans shoes. I just put things together from bottom up.

Describe your style:

Unique. I like colorful clothes. It’s not what you wear, it’s how you wear it.

Who are your style icons?

Nick Young (Swaggy P), Russell Westbrook.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Vans. They go with everything.