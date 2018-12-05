Street Style: Catch A Body art exhibit at Loring Pasta Bar

We found four fearlessly stylish locals at the Catch A Body art exhibit at Loring Pasta Bar on November 28. It was an evening dedicated to redefining the experience of being a "multifaceted and sexual black body."

Kamilla Love Samson Melkamu

Kamilla Love

25, musician

What are you wearing?

The sheer jacket, leather cowboy hat, and see-through boots are thrifted, dress is Prada.

Describe your style:

Feminine, unique, effortless, fluid.

How does your style combat established norms in gender and sexuality?

My style allows people to see me for who I really am and gain a better understanding of my character. I love seeing people react to my je ne sais quoi.

Laron “Saint” Brant Samson Melkamu

Laron “Saint” Brant

30, musician/store owner

What are you wearing?

Denim jacket and hat by H&M, extended knitted pocket shirt from Zara, Yves Saint Laurent jeans, Maison Margiela sneakers.

Describe your style:

High-low streetwear.

Best style advice?

Find the deals and shop within your means; you can look good on any budget.

Destiny Davis Samson Melkamu

Destiny Davis

25, artist/curator

What are you wearing?

Hair by me, pink dress and metallic heels from a thrift store in Detroit.

Describe your style:

If Lil’ Kim, Janet Jackson, and Grace Jones had a love child.

How does your style combat established norms in gender and sexuality?

I am fearless and see no boundaries. Every risk is an expression and a protest that the body is more than the eye can see, it’s a feeling and needs to be free.

Christian Balden Samson Melkamu

Christian Balden

29, nonprofit fundraiser

What are you wearing?

Rock candy earrings from Claire’s, necklace from Nordstrom, red gown from Akira, and Vince Camuto velvet heels.

Describe your style:

Sickening, vibrant, genderless, and sexually suggestive every damn day.

How does your style combat established norms in gender and sexuality?

I’m a free being and I bounce and strut all over this town inspiring others to let themselves shine.