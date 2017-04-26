Katie Kohlbeck

32, Development & Social Media Coordinator for Mind Body Solutions

What are you wearing?

Dress by Brooklyn Industries, Diba boots from DSW, belt from a small shop somewhere in Sydney, Australia, bracelets from Moxie Malas.

Describe your style:

Ranges from urban to hippie, but mostly casual and comfortable.

Favorite outfit to go dancing in?

Anything light that allows me to move easily while staying cool and comfortable in a crowd.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

Classic Ray-Ban wayfarer sunglasses.

Janet Husbands

51, Occupational therapist

What are you wearing?

Victoria Beckham inspired dress from DHgate, Franco Sarto boots from Macy’s, MOD handbag and charm necklace from the UK, Kate Spade glasses, earrings from Patina, bracelet from Claire’s.

Describe your style:

Classic and elegant with a touch of Carnaby Street.

Who are your style icons?

Audrey Hepburn, Twiggy, Princess Diana, Sarah Jessica Parker.

What’s one thing in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

A great handbag!



Conor Callaghan

26, IT security

What are you wearing?

Thrift store jacket, Lee chinos, Aldo boots, and a Warriors in Pink bandana.

Describe your style:

Functional, bikeable, quirky, colorful, and sometimes professional.

Who are your style icons?

David Bowie, David Beckham, Kanye.

Favorite outfit to go dancing in?

This one, or anything with some stretch in the legs for some moves.

Katie Thomas

34, First grade teacher at Normandale French Immersion Elementary

What are you wearing?

Top from Primp, Paige jeans from Statement boutique, booties from Nordstrom, Foley & Corinna purse.

Describe your style:

Whimsical, bohemian and comfortable.

Who are your style icons?

Audrey Hepburn, my sister, Emily Haines, Stevie Nicks, Natalie Portman.

Favorite outfit to go dancing in?

Leggings, heels and a funky tunic.