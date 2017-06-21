Street Style: Brightening up downtown Minneapolis at Open Streets
You can't put an age limit on good taste. Multigenerational style was out in full force at Open Streets Downtown Minneapolis on June 11.
Idee Udo
23, Junior Strategic Planner
What are you wearing?
A shirt from my mom’s closet, sandals from Target.
Describe your style:
Simple and ever-changing.
Where do you get your style ideas and inspiration?
Street style blogs and my co-workers.
What is your favorite item of clothing?
My vintage jean jacket—classic and effortless.
Karina Elze
32, Kindergarten teacher
What are you wearing?
Bag from Desigual, shorts from Express, and Converse shoes.
Describe your style:
Comfort comes first, and free-spirited.
Where do you get your style ideas and inspiration?
I come up with ideas depending on the weather, because in Minnesota you always have to check the weather before going outside.
What is your favorite item of clothing?
My shoes. I love my Converse!
Zephyr Sebwe
6, student
What are you wearing?
Visor by Under Armour, T-shirt by H&M, twill biker jacket by Crazy 8, knit jogger jeans by Kind is Cool, high tops by OSIRIS.
Describe your style:
B-boy funky hip-hop style.
Where do you get your style ideas and inspiration?
I like to break and skate and rap and put it together old-school.
What is your favorite item of clothing?
High tops. I’ve got like 100.
Kathryn Fuller
28, Behavioral Therapist
What are you wearing?
Thrifted clothes and hat. The jewelry is from Regla de Oro, a fair trade gift vendor in Minneapolis.
Describe your style:
Comfortable.
Where do you get your style ideas and inspiration?
From the people I see and meet.
What is your favorite item of clothing?
Anything that keeps me warm in the Minnesota winters.
Comments
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content