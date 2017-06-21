

Idee Udo

23, Junior Strategic Planner

What are you wearing?

A shirt from my mom’s closet, sandals from Target.

Describe your style:

Simple and ever-changing.

Where do you get your style ideas and inspiration?

Street style blogs and my co-workers.

What is your favorite item of clothing?

My vintage jean jacket—classic and effortless.

Karina Elze

32, Kindergarten teacher

What are you wearing?

Bag from Desigual, shorts from Express, and Converse shoes.

Describe your style:

Comfort comes first, and free-spirited.

Where do you get your style ideas and inspiration?

I come up with ideas depending on the weather, because in Minnesota you always have to check the weather before going outside.

What is your favorite item of clothing?

My shoes. I love my Converse!

Zephyr Sebwe

6, student

What are you wearing?

Visor by Under Armour, T-shirt by H&M, twill biker jacket by Crazy 8, knit jogger jeans by Kind is Cool, high tops by OSIRIS.

Describe your style:

B-boy funky hip-hop style.

Where do you get your style ideas and inspiration?

I like to break and skate and rap and put it together old-school.

What is your favorite item of clothing?

High tops. I’ve got like 100.

Kathryn Fuller

28, Behavioral Therapist

What are you wearing?

Thrifted clothes and hat. The jewelry is from Regla de Oro, a fair trade gift vendor in Minneapolis.

Describe your style:

Comfortable.

Where do you get your style ideas and inspiration?

From the people I see and meet.

What is your favorite item of clothing?

Anything that keeps me warm in the Minnesota winters.