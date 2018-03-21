Street Style: Boss ladies at FeMNist Day 2018 Night Market

Amy Gee

Emily Schadow

23, Manager at Creators Space

What are you wearing?

Thrifted Uniqlo turtleneck and Levi’s, tie-dyed vintage wool duster, earrings from Madewell.

Describe your style:

Quirky vintage meets current trends.

Who are your style icons?

Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, and Samantha Kuntz.

Favorite item that you own in your closet?

This coat!

Gigi Berry

Ageless, Pin queen @cherrymoonpress

What are you wearing?

Dress and booties from Target, earrings by Melody Ehsan, peacock ore necklace by Rain Accessories from Electric Fetus, long citrine crystal necklace from a street artist in Miami.

Who are your style icons?

Rihanna, Stevie Nicks, Prince.

Best places to shop & support female-owned businesses?

Well, mine of course! The Beauty Lounge caters to all hair types and is owned by a black woman. The Future and b. Resale are some of my fave shops. Also love Michelle Brusegaard.

Kima Johnson

23, Colorist

What are you wearing?

Gina Mount earrings, SZA top, vintage leather jacket with original art on the back… mostly finds from b. Resale!

Describe your style:

Grandma thinks I’m cute and perky.

Who are your style icons?

Jungle Pussy, Princess Diana, and old movies.

Favorite item that you own in your closet?

Vintage dresses from the ’60s that were passed down to me.

Sarah Ingram

28, Hair and makeup artist

What are you wearing?

Jacket and pants from Abercrombie and Fitch, vintage Neal Diamond tee and hanky from Moth Oddities, Franco Sarto shoes, Dottir Jewelry earrings.

Describe your style:

Funky fresh with a throwback twist.

Best places to shop & support female-owned businesses?

Still Kickin’, I Like You, and Tandem Vintage!

Favorite item that you own in your closet?

My velvet bomber jacket.