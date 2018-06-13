Street Style: Bold colors at This is What Makes Us Girls pop-up party

Ellen Lawson

Katie Lietz

38, Hairstylist and Model

What are you wearing?

Tom Ford glasses, Target swimwear top, H&M blazer, Express pants and wedges,

Describe your style:

Classic and elegant. For the daily, I love the J.Crew vibe, but for a night out, I love simple, sexy, and polished.

Your favorite decade for style?

1940s glam.

What would be your fashion industry dream job?

I followed my dream to be a model five years ago and love it!

Deja Carter

23, Advocate

What are you wearing?

Jean jacket and turtleneck from Target, American Eagle ripped jeans, hot pink Docs.

Describe your style:

Exuberant and eccentric.

Your favorite decade for style?

The ’80s.

What would be your fashion industry dream job?

Something involving traveling around the world.

Meghanlee Phillips

23, Editor-in-Chief of The Volk Magazine / Wardrobe Stylist

What are you wearing?

Earrings, shirt, and socks are Forever21, H&M tulle skirt. My favorite pink Dorothy-inspired shoes I found at DSW.

Describe your style:

Eclectic with a whimsical touch.

Your favorite decade for style?

Late ’60s mini skirts and dresses.

What would be your fashion industry dream job?

If I can continue to grow my magazine, I’ll be ecstatic!

Grace Myler

16, Student

What are you wearing?

Romper and necklace from Altar’d State, brown wedges from DSW, gold hoop earrings from Francesca’s.

Describe your style:

Young and fresh. I love incorporating the “California” vibe into my everyday style.

Your favorite decade for style?

My favorite decade for style is the ’70s.

What would be your fashion industry dream job?

My dream job would be to work in marketing for Tommy Hilfiger.