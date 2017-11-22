Street Style: Bell bottoms and velvet at Girl.Creative Social Hour

Amy Gee

Lizann Villatoro

32, Musician, stylist

What are you wearing?

’80s vintage blouse, Urban Outfitters shawl, 7 For All Mankind bell bottoms, Qupid shoes.

Describe your style:

Vintage lover, pattern smasher.

Current style crush?

All things Gucci.

Favorite places to shop?

Rewind Vintage, Lula Vintage, Arc’s Value Village.

Amy Gee

Kathy Engen

42, Realtor, author

What are you wearing?

Kimono from Cliché, James Jeans, sweater from Target, Fricket Design earrings from poppystellarose.com.

Describe your style:

Fun, comfortable, eclectic.

Favorite places to shop?

Cliché, Zara, Target, Nordstrom.

Favorite item you own?

A collarless leather jacket that’s perfectly worn in.

Amy Gee

Maritza Ramirez

33, Esthetician

What are you wearing?

Vintage blouse from the Golden Pearl, Current/Elliott jeans, vintage clutch from Lula, Dries Van Noten smoking slippers.

Describe your style:

Zany 1980s secretary woke up in 2017.

Current style crush?

I love collecting blouses, and the person that has more than me is probably Diane Chambers from Cheers.

Favorite places to shop?

Nordstrom, the Golden Pearl, Lula Vintage, Tandem Vintage, June Resale.

Amy Gee

Marcia Hernandez

32, Digital producer

What are you wearing?

Zara top and bag, Madewell jeans, shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

Florida girl meets Midwestern cold.

Favorite places to shop?

Zara, Madewell, Target.

Favorite item you own?

Gap crushed-velvet bodysuit that I always wear on a first date.