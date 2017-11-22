Street Style: Bell bottoms and velvet at Girl.Creative Social Hour
The Girl.Creative Social Hour at Volstead’s on November 13 brought a host of well-dressed women together for networking and inspiration.
Lizann Villatoro
32, Musician, stylist
What are you wearing?
’80s vintage blouse, Urban Outfitters shawl, 7 For All Mankind bell bottoms, Qupid shoes.
Describe your style:
Vintage lover, pattern smasher.
Current style crush?
All things Gucci.
Favorite places to shop?
Rewind Vintage, Lula Vintage, Arc’s Value Village.
Kathy Engen
42, Realtor, author
What are you wearing?
Kimono from Cliché, James Jeans, sweater from Target, Fricket Design earrings from poppystellarose.com.
Describe your style:
Fun, comfortable, eclectic.
Favorite places to shop?
Cliché, Zara, Target, Nordstrom.
Favorite item you own?
A collarless leather jacket that’s perfectly worn in.
Maritza Ramirez
33, Esthetician
What are you wearing?
Vintage blouse from the Golden Pearl, Current/Elliott jeans, vintage clutch from Lula, Dries Van Noten smoking slippers.
Describe your style:
Zany 1980s secretary woke up in 2017.
Current style crush?
I love collecting blouses, and the person that has more than me is probably Diane Chambers from Cheers.
Favorite places to shop?
Nordstrom, the Golden Pearl, Lula Vintage, Tandem Vintage, June Resale.
Marcia Hernandez
32, Digital producer
What are you wearing?
Zara top and bag, Madewell jeans, shoes from Target.
Describe your style:
Florida girl meets Midwestern cold.
Favorite places to shop?
Zara, Madewell, Target.
Favorite item you own?
Gap crushed-velvet bodysuit that I always wear on a first date.
