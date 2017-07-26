Street Style: Bastille Day in the Twin Cities

Ari Applewhite

32, contractor, musician, and DJ

What are you wearing?

H&M skinny jeans, tank top, and hat, Vans shoes, Mya Lambrecht jewelry.

Describe your style:

Rock ’n’ roll skater with a little artsy funk. Lenny Kravitz and Anderson Paak’s love child.

What is better: French food or fashion?

This is hard because I love crème brûlée but fashion wins.

What is your dream vacation?

Backpacking and hostels in Europe, then to Africa, then Asia, and ends with exploring ancient ruins in South America.

Mercedes Muñoz

22, assistant apparel wholesale admin

What are you wearing?

H&M glasses and shoes, Zara dress, Marc Jacobs purse.

Describe your style:

Modern and chic.

What is better: French food

or French fashion?

Fashion.

What is your dream vacation?

Lying on the beach in Greece.

Vienna Wilson

33, nonprofit office manager

What are you wearing?

Two head wraps—the black one was made from an old T-shirt, the red was my mother’s that she wore in college. Urban Outfitters crop top, H&M skirt, earrings by Larissa Loden.

Describe your style:

AfroPunk.

What is better: French food or French fashion?

Food.

What is your dream vacation?

I have a lot of friends in Brooklyn; I would love to have two weeks free to spend with them.

Jennifer Davy

43, executive assistant

What are you wearing?

Dress from Lula Vintage Wear, Sven Clogs, thrifted handbag.

Describe your style:

Vintage mixed with J.Crew.

What is better: French food or French fashion?

Fashion.

What is your dream vacation?

Airstream camping in Big Sur.