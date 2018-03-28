Street Style: Artfully dressed creatives at the Weisman
We scouted top street style looks at “In the Field: Conversations with Creatives” at Weisman Art Museum on March 21.
Jedding Tamba
26, Production group leader at Medtronic, student
What are you wearing?
Levi’s jacket and tailored jeans, Zara shirt, Bershka Man shoes, Daniel Wellington bracelet.
Describe your style:
Anything that displays my personality.
Spring trends you’re excited for:
Poodle fur jackets. Classic T-shirt and jeans can make a comeback.
Current style crush:
Allen Onyia and Brandon Bryant.
Lexi Herman
22, Education assistant at Weisman Art Museum, artist
What are you wearing?
Wåven shirt, pants from Unique Thrift, Nike sneakers, Norse Project socks, Sophie Monet earrings from MIA gift shop.
Describe your style:
Clergy casual working in a studio.
Spring trends you’re excited for:
Color blocking socks and sandals, crop tops, jumpsuits, ’90s sunglasses.
One thing in your closet that you can’t live without:
My long jean jacket from Bodega Thirteen.
Starlight Jones
21, Producer
What are you wearing?
Completely thrifted outfit.
Describe your style:
Myself. Flamboyant.
Current style crush:
Prince. He makes me feel like I gotta be sexy.
One thing in your closet that you can’t live without:
A red, white, and blue furry jacket from Guess.
Sylvia Jennings
21, Radio K Marketing Director
What are you wearing?
Suede jumper and lace turtleneck from Free People.
Describe your style:
Corpse cowboy business goth.
Current style inspiration:
I’m inspired by ’90s grunge but making it less gaudy.
One thing in your closet that you can’t live without:
Heeled black boots of any kind.
Comments
Free Stuff
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content