Amy Gee

Jedding Tamba

26, Production group leader at Medtronic, student

What are you wearing?

Levi’s jacket and tailored jeans, Zara shirt, Bershka Man shoes, Daniel Wellington bracelet.

Describe your style:

Anything that displays my personality.

Spring trends you’re excited for:

Poodle fur jackets. Classic T-shirt and jeans can make a comeback.

Current style crush:

Allen Onyia and Brandon Bryant.

Amy Gee

Lexi Herman

22, Education assistant at Weisman Art Museum, artist

What are you wearing?

Wåven shirt, pants from Unique Thrift, Nike sneakers, Norse Project socks, Sophie Monet earrings from MIA gift shop.

Describe your style:

Clergy casual working in a studio.

Spring trends you’re excited for:

Color blocking socks and sandals, crop tops, jumpsuits, ’90s sunglasses.

One thing in your closet that you can’t live without:

My long jean jacket from Bodega Thirteen.

Amy Gee

Starlight Jones

21, Producer

What are you wearing?

Completely thrifted outfit.

Describe your style:

Myself. Flamboyant.

Current style crush:

Prince. He makes me feel like I gotta be sexy.

One thing in your closet that you can’t live without:

A red, white, and blue furry jacket from Guess.

Amy Gee

Sylvia Jennings

21, Radio K Marketing Director

What are you wearing?

Suede jumper and lace turtleneck from Free People.

Describe your style:

Corpse cowboy business goth.

Current style inspiration:

I’m inspired by ’90s grunge but making it less gaudy.

One thing in your closet that you can’t live without:

Heeled black boots of any kind.