Art Attack, a mega art sale took over the Northrup King Building in northeast Minneapolis last weekend. We scanned the crowds and found lots of cool looks.

Amy Gee

Celina Kane

28, Milliner

What are you wearing?

Jen Gotch x Iconery necklace, Megan Huntz sweatshirt, Kokoon skirt, Celina Kane turban and velvet scrunchie, Ziera shoes, Ted Muehling earrings, Annika Fine rings.

Describe your style:

Mixing vintage and contemporary pieces to have a timeless look with an edge.

Where do you get style inspiration?

I love fine fabrics. I’m pretty eclectic. I don’t really have a uniform. I get style inspiration from all sorts of things, and it allows me to mix it up.

Brittany Brownell

30, Chiropractor

What are you wearing?

Vintage Patagonia coat; Michael Kors pants; thrifted shoes, bag, and shirt.

Describe your style:

Vintage-inspired pieces and unique finds.

Where do you get style inspiration?

The ’70s and random people on the street.

Best style tip for winter:

Lots of layers and big furry coats.

Laura Roos

29, Owner of Minny and Paul

What are you wearing?

Guess overalls from Tandem Vintage, Nike shoes, socks from Parc, shirt from Target, jacket from Anthropologie, Perennial earrings, Ashley Mary pin, Jen Collins tiger pin.

Describe your style:

Comfortable because I’m always moving around, but also with some sort of flair and edge. I like to mix patterns and colors.

Best style tip for winter:

Invest in a really great winter boot that you can wear at the office but also keeps you warm when you’re shoveling snow.

Taylor Mertz

32, Nurse-midwife

What are you wearing?

Paloma Wool sweater, Madewell jeans,

No. 6 clogs, Britta Kauppila earrings.

Describe your style:

Simple pieces meant to last.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Instagram feeds focused on capsule closets.

Best style tip for winter:

Layers, layers, layers. There’s a Norwegian phrase: “There’s no bad weather, only bad clothes.”