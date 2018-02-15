Ellen Lawson

Ndidi Marie

37, graphic designer, bartender

What are you wearing?

Zhivago dress purchased at Aura Boutique in Uptown.

Describe your style:

Winter wonderland theme with an emphasis on metallic.

What style themes did you take note of at the fashion show?

The use of feathers in an everyday look was very intriguing.

What style do you look for in a potential date?

Cleanliness... I want a man that smells good.

Ellen Lawson

Ini Iyamba

44, retail buyer

What are you wearing?

Albertus Swanepoel fedora, Y3 jacket, Saint Laurent bandana, Belstaff jeans, Balenciaga shoes.

Describe your style:

I keep it classic with an edge.

What style themes did you take note of at the fashion show?

Empowerment.

What’s your favorite part of this outfit?

My signature fedora.

Ellen Lawson

Oceane Thea

21, call center employee

What are you wearing?

TheaCouture, my father’s clothing line.

Describe your style:

African Boho.

What style do you look for in a potential date?

Elegant and sexy.

What’s your favorite part of this outfit?

The top, because of the off-shoulder style and unique African prints.

Ellen Lawson

Houston White

39, social entrepreneur

What are you wearing?

HWMR LII Collection, which I designed as part of my brand’s most recent offering.

Describe your style:

Vintage modernism. It borrows from the past yet aims to propel classic style into the future.

What style themes did you take note of at the fashion show?

Boldness wins the day. Urban is elegant.

What’s your favorite part of this outfit?

The HWMR logo in white across the black canvas. The piece got rave reviews so I was extremely excited about that.