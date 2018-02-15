Street Style: Arctic Bold Fashion Show, Super Bowl weekend
As the Super Bowl swept through the Twin Cities earlier this month, some citizens of the Bold North stepped out and showed up at the Arctic Bold Fashion Show.
Ndidi Marie
37, graphic designer, bartender
What are you wearing?
Zhivago dress purchased at Aura Boutique in Uptown.
Describe your style:
Winter wonderland theme with an emphasis on metallic.
What style themes did you take note of at the fashion show?
The use of feathers in an everyday look was very intriguing.
What style do you look for in a potential date?
Cleanliness... I want a man that smells good.
Ini Iyamba
44, retail buyer
What are you wearing?
Albertus Swanepoel fedora, Y3 jacket, Saint Laurent bandana, Belstaff jeans, Balenciaga shoes.
Describe your style:
I keep it classic with an edge.
What style themes did you take note of at the fashion show?
Empowerment.
What’s your favorite part of this outfit?
My signature fedora.
Oceane Thea
21, call center employee
What are you wearing?
TheaCouture, my father’s clothing line.
Describe your style:
African Boho.
What style do you look for in a potential date?
Elegant and sexy.
What’s your favorite part of this outfit?
The top, because of the off-shoulder style and unique African prints.
Houston White
39, social entrepreneur
What are you wearing?
HWMR LII Collection, which I designed as part of my brand’s most recent offering.
Describe your style:
Vintage modernism. It borrows from the past yet aims to propel classic style into the future.
What style themes did you take note of at the fashion show?
Boldness wins the day. Urban is elegant.
What’s your favorite part of this outfit?
The HWMR logo in white across the black canvas. The piece got rave reviews so I was extremely excited about that.
