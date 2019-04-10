Street Style: American Craft Show
Artsy types rocked all kinds of original looks at the American Craft Show last weekend at the St. Paul RiverCentre.
Alicia Goodwin
38, Jeweler and owner of Lingua Nigra Jewelry
What are you wearing?
Modern Shibori dress, Eye of the Sun bag, Malka-Chic tights, Lingua Nigra jewelry.
Describe your style:
Vintage, eclectic, Victorian, utilitarian,comfortable.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Lisa Bonet, Punky Brewster, and Blossom.
Best under-the-radar places to shop:
Voloshin for comfortable cotton separates, thrift stores, Essential Elements in Chicago.
Kimberly Jurek-Valanzasca
41, Owner of The Fitting Room, designer for Alma Mia
What are you wearing?
Vintage kimono from Joynoelle, shoes were a gift from a Moroccan friend, jewelry from Argentina, the rest is Alma Mia.
Describe your style:
Modern bohemian.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Travel.
Best under-the-radar places to shop:
My shop (The Fitting Room), June, Gallery 360.
Bri Burke
23, Ceramic artist
What are you wearing?
Thrifted overalls from Buffalo Exchange, shirt from Target, Doc Martens shoes.
Describe your style:
Functional. I like to be able to move and be able to make my work while looking cool.
Where do you get style inspiration?
I look at other artists and street style.
Best under-the-radar places to shop:
I really just go to thrift stores.
Tura Sugden
33, Jeweler
What are you wearing?
Alice & Olivia blouse, Maje cardigan, Madewell pants, Freda Salvador shoes, my own jewelry, and an antique locket.
Describe your style:
Comfortable and casual, mixed textures. I always layer for warmth because I’m always cold.
Where do you get style inspiration?
I try to look at street style and what I see other people wearing.
Best under-the-radar places to shop:
Freda Salvador. I always buy their shoes. They’re unique and well-made.