Street Style: American Craft Show

Alicia Goodwin

38, Jeweler and owner of Lingua Nigra Jewelry

What are you wearing?

Modern Shibori dress, Eye of the Sun bag, Malka-Chic tights, Lingua Nigra jewelry.

Describe your style:

Vintage, eclectic, Victorian, utilitarian,comfortable.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Lisa Bonet, Punky Brewster, and Blossom.

Best under-the-radar places to shop:

Voloshin for comfortable cotton separates, thrift stores, Essential Elements in Chicago.



Kimberly Jurek-Valanzasca

41, Owner of The Fitting Room, designer for Alma Mia

What are you wearing?

Vintage kimono from Joynoelle, shoes were a gift from a Moroccan friend, jewelry from Argentina, the rest is Alma Mia.

Describe your style:

Modern bohemian.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Travel.

Best under-the-radar places to shop:

My shop (The Fitting Room), June, Gallery 360.



Bri Burke

23, Ceramic artist

What are you wearing?

Thrifted overalls from Buffalo Exchange, shirt from Target, Doc Martens shoes.

Describe your style:

Functional. I like to be able to move and be able to make my work while looking cool.

Where do you get style inspiration?

I look at other artists and street style.

Best under-the-radar places to shop:

I really just go to thrift stores.

Tura Sugden

33, Jeweler

What are you wearing?

Alice & Olivia blouse, Maje cardigan, Madewell pants, Freda Salvador shoes, my own jewelry, and an antique locket.

Describe your style:

Comfortable and casual, mixed textures. I always layer for warmth because I’m always cold.

Where do you get style inspiration?

I try to look at street style and what I see other people wearing.

Best under-the-radar places to shop:

Freda Salvador. I always buy their shoes. They’re unique and well-made.