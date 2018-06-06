Amy Gee

Jessie Witte

32, Entrepreneur, server

What are you wearing?

Nooworks jumpsuit and sunglasses from Cliché, Sven clogs, Perennial earrings.

Describe your style:

All the colors, all the patterns.

Where do you get style inspiration?

@afashionnerd on Instagram, Ashley Mary.

Best style advice:

Just add one more thing.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A shiny clutch that was my grandmother’s.

Amy Gee

Madeline Scamp

24, Preschool teacher

What are you wearing?

T-shirt from my boyfriend’s closet, pants from Buffalo Exchange, shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

Functional and mix-and-match.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Anything that can be used for utility so I can go from street to the garden if I wanted to.

Style rule that everyone should break:

I think there should be no rules.

Amy Gee

Dana Logan

33, Co-owner of Kollektiv Vintage

What are you wearing?

Vintage Wrangler denim jacket, slip, and Levi’s; sandals from Buffalo Exchange; earrings from Perennial; hand-me-down hat.

Describe your style:

Baby from Dirty Dancing meets Charlie from Top Gun.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Favorite musicians, Minneapolis ladies, friends in London and New York.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

This jacket.

Amy Gee

Amanda Baumann

36, Owner of Tandem Vintage

What are you wearing?

Vintage top and bag, skirt from Dearheart Vintage, earrings by Betty Jäger.

Describe your style:

Colorful, feminine, playful, and 90 percent secondhand.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Vintage magazines and fashion-loving friends.

Best style advice:

Don’t be afraid of color.