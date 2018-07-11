Street Style: Adults go to prom at ITS Fest

Attendees of the prom-themed 2018 ITS Fest at Lucy Laney showed us their own brand of school dance style.

Pierre Ware

Awa Mally

20, Photographer

What are you wearing?

A custom suit from Togo made with Vlisco fabric.

Describe your style:

Sporty, relaxed, and occasionally African-inspired.

What’s your favorite movie for its style/fashion?

Any ’90s black film.

Pierre Ware

McKayla Chandler

22, Photographer

What are you wearing?

The entire outfit is from Chocolate in downtown Los Angeles. My favorite piece is the jacket, a sort of a cutout blazer top. It has no sleeves but still gives it that look, and sits steady on my shoulders.

Describe your style:

A bit masculine with an undertone of femininity. Relaxed but still with a “bad girl” energy. I enjoy being comfortable and I appreciate the sex appeal aspect of fashion.

What’s your favorite movie for its style/fashion?

I’d have to say Selena for sure.

Pierre Ware

Qwayed Akuei

17, student and filmmaker

What are you wearing?

Large gray blazer, plaid trousers, and platforms all found at various thrift stores.

Describe your style:

I don’t like to just stick with one thing, it depends on if I’m feeling femme or masc. My style ranges from elderly woman from the ’70s to white boy who listens to HOMESHAKE and Frank Ocean.

What’s your favorite movie for its style/fashion?

Ferris Bueller’s cast did in fact go off with every single fit.