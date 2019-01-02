Street Style: A night with Moise and Friends at Honest Studios

Micheala Newman Samson Melkamu

Micheala Newman

19, singer, influencer, financial assistant

What are you wearing?

ASOS jacket; thrifted turtleneck, fanny pack, and black denim; white Reebok sneakers.

Describe your style:

A mix of dope reused pieces, usually.

What was your favorite style trend of 2018?

Chunky tennis shoes—they go with every outfit.

What are your style goals for 2019?

To stay outside of the box and up my sneaker collection.

DeCarlo Jackson Samson Melkamu

DeCarlo Jackson

23, musician

What are you wearing?

Jeans from a thrift store somewhere below the Mason-Dixon line, Electric Fetus T-shirt, Cross Colours hoodie, ASOS longline coat, chicken and waffle socks, and Adidas NMD_TS1 Primeknit GTX.

Describe your style:

Comfy boy chill-core.

Who was your style icon of 2018?

Lando Calrissian from Solo.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A black hoodie.

Drelli Samson Melkamu

Drelli

21, artist

What are you wearing?

Airbrushed T-shirt from the ’90s, Hot Tub Club snapback, thrifted jacket, purple Chuck Taylors, and my cherry chain.

Describe your style:

Nobody got the words to describe it.

If you could inherit anyone’s wardrobe whose would it be?

Eddie Murphy, he’s my dad and dresses so very nice.

What are your style goals for 2019?

To turn my swag on right when I hop out of bed.

Emma Gilman Samson Melkamu

Emma Gilman

20, barista, student

What are you wearing?

Thrifted black dress and plaid blazer, floral Doc Martens, Alice in Wonderland scarf.

Describe your style:

Half comfy, half cute Hogwarts grandpa/children’s art teacher.

What are your style goals for 2019?

More colors and random mixed prints.

Who was your style icon for 2018?

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My scarves.