Street Style: A burst of color at the Walker’s Terrace Thursday

Joanna Demkiewicz

26, Book publicist, co-founder and editorial director of The Riveter

What are you wearing?

Jumpsuit from Anthropologie, thrifted clutch, shoes from Savers, Warby Parker sunglasses.

Describe your style:

My mom’s style from the ’90s when I used to make fun of her style. I look back at the photos of the women in my life.

What’s your favorite summer fashion trend?

Clogs. I love seeing the comfort factor turned on its head.

Omo Oba (Prince) Adetomiwa A. Gbadebo

20s, Visual artist, collector

What are you wearing?

Dashiki from Nigeria, traditional beads made of coral, bracelet and bear jaw necklace made by me, sandals with cowrie shells, Zara pants.

Describe your style:

Traditional Yoruba style native to my people.

Who are your style icons?

Michael Jackson and Fela Kuti.

What’s your favorite thing to wear in the summer?

Yoruba wear.

Tessa Hahn

25, Digital retail at Target

What are you wearing?

Everlane shirt, Monki pants, Superga shoes, and Baggu bag.

Describe your style:

I try to find sustainable pieces. Sustainable fashion made by good people. I don’t go for a lot of prints, and my shoes are my pop of color.

Who are your style icons?

Brigitte Bardot and Zoe Kazan.

What’s your favorite summer fashion trend?

Mock neck tanks.

Awa Mally

18, Student, artist

What are you wearing?

Thrifted denim shirt, H&M dress and socks, Adidas Stan Smith shoes, bag from Ikea, Vans hat from Urban Outfitters, earrings from AliExpress.

Describe your style:

Relaxed, sporty, comfortable.

Who are your style icons?

Kanye West, Al Taw’am, Rihanna, and African culture.

What’s your favorite summer fashion trend?

Pops of color, monotone looks, shoulder and crossbody bags.