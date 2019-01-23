Street Style: 8th day of the week Party at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Samson Melkamu

Taye Drina

21, DJ

What are you wearing?

Armani Exchange glasses, Grandpa’s fur jacket, rings from Luz jewelry, yellow turtleneck from Target, floral kimono and distressed black denim with Chuck Taylors.

Describe your style:

I wear and do whatever I want to. I live free and let my emotions dress me.

If your style were a song what would it be?

Do What I Want by Lil Uzi Vert. I dress with no restrictions or boundaries.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My double stack platform Doc Martens boots.

Devante “Vantethehippie” Jackson

25, Freelance artist

What are you wearing?

A rare St. Paul barber shop classic Grace & Mercy beanie, thrifted black hoodie, inherited black bomber jacket, Prime Eleven jeans, Nike Vapormax

Describe your style:

Class and comfort. I like real quality pieces, but only the comfortable joints.

What’s a trend that needs to end?

People wearing durags, but they aren’t working on waves. This must stop, if you don’t brush everyday their is no reason to wear a durag.

If your style was a song what would it be?

Let it happen by Tame Impala. The bassline is so heavy and my style is like a very heavy bass with a couple chill melodies.

Wale Agboola

30, Photographer and art director

What are you wearing?

A simple black beanie, Carhartt Work In Progress jacket and shirt, a necklace from Mya Lambrecht, Levi’s pants, Red Wing boots with wool socks.

Describe your style:

I wear things I feel comfortable in, colorful as always.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My necklace. It’s been with me for about six years now. Longer than any relationship I’ve held.

What piece of style advice could you share?

Wear what you like. Don’t pay attention to trends.

Ahlee Ruffin

23

What are you wearing?

Flannel shirt and vest from Savers, Anime Detour hoodie, women’s green corduroy pants, Doc Martens museum collection, a broken chain, a Native American medicine pouch necklace and my yo-yo.

Describe your style:

Futuristic Afropunk meets cowboy Jedi meets wizard from the past, present, and future.

What is your style goal for this year?

Power Ranger up, meaning: Buy more suits.

What piece of style advice could you share?

Don’t think too much, and always trust your gut. Also, gender doesn’t exist.