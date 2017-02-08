Street Style: 4 fashionable patrons of the arts at SooVAC’s Annual Fundraising Gala

Here are some of our favorites from the evening:

Kay Thomas

75, retired

What are you wearing?

Jacket from a craft fair, boots from Macy’s, necklace from ATELIER 957.

Amy Gee

Describe your style:

Comfortable and simple with a little edge.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Art fairs and small boutiques. I go shopping when I’m out of town because I’m more relaxed.

What is your winter wardrobe staple?

Merino wool or cashmere sweaters.

Jeffry Lusiak

39, Program Manager for Musicals at Project Success

What are you wearing?

Levi’s jeans, button-up from ASOS, H&M jacket, Adidas shoes.

Describe your style:

A play between structure and fun, comfortable with something odd about it.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Pharmacie, Zara, Nike.

Where do you get style inspiration?

David Bowie. It’s important to add a dash of queerness to every outfit.

Joan Vorderbruggen

42, Director of Public Art & Placemaking for Hennepin Theatre Trust

What are you wearing?

A hodgepodge of thrift store accoutrements.

Describe your style:

Mary Tyler Moore meets Iris Apfel meets an average hardworking lady.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Arc’s Value Village, Gumball Boutique, i like you.

What is your winter wardrobe staple?

A full-length black wool trench coat that costs $7.

Anna Collins

23, works at The Third Rail

What are you wearing?

Zara dress, Steve Madden chelsea boots, athletic socks.

Describe your style:

As colorful and comfortable as I can be.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Dusen Dusen has nice shapes and colors, and “Women in Clothes” by Sheila Heti.

What are your favorite places to shop?

Depop, Unique Thrift, Cliche.