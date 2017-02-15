Street Style: 4 fashionable attendees at Instinct Apparel Design Fashion Show at the U of M

Here are four fashionable folks who caught our eye.

Kristin Lemmerman

55, National Sales Coordinator Global Edible Oils, Cargill Inc & Produce Farmer

What are you wearing?

Vest and dress from Anthropologie, Citizens of Humanity jeans, shoes from Opitz, faux fur from a consignment shop.

Describe your style:

Boho. Weakness: I can't pass a consignment store without stopping.

Where do you get your style inspiration?

Any style magazine I can get my hands on, Pinterest, and I have to admit I'm a Project Runway junkie!!!

What is one item in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

My brown FRYE biker boots.

Frannie Gilligan

24, Works for Clare V. in Los Angeles

What are you wearing?

My mother's vintage patchwork fur jacket, a Zara turtleneck, a vintage slip tank top from The Golden Pearl Vintage in Minneapolis, ACNE jeans, and Stan Smiths.

Describe your style:

Neutral and on trend, but always hunting for vintage and thrift store gems.

What are your favorite brands?

Clare V., Rachel Comey, Zara, Ulla Johnson, COS, and Outdoor Voices for athleisure wear.

Where do you get your style inspiration?

From the strong women in my life. My momma, my aunties, and my sister.

Lee Tran

30, Alterations Manager and Designer

What are you wearing?

I'm wearing a jumpsuit that I found at Ragstock, which I altered to fit me better, and Winklepicker boots from Underground.

Describe your style:

High maintenance rocker chic.

What are your favorite brands?

Viktor and Rolf, Prada, Maison Margiela, Marc Jacobs, All Saints, Zara, and H&M, just to name a few.

What trend are you excited to see in 2017?

I'm extremely excited to see the trend in gender neutral or gender bending style, as well as, the trend of art inspired prints, textures, and embellishments.

Grace Chen

23, Independent Design Contractor at Anywhere Apparel

What are you wearing?

H&M tee, H&M belt and earrings, DKNY black smock, Old Navy jeans, my grandma’s Chinese hand-me-down heeled slippers (brand unknown, that's what I love about them).

Describe your style:

Effortless and classic with splashes of unique cultural/secondhand finds.

Who are your favorite designers/brands?

The Row, DKNY, Calvin Klein, Zara, Stella McCartney.

What is one item in your wardrobe that you can’t live without?

A black oversized shawl lapel cardigan. It's like a stylish Snuggie.