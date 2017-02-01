Street Style: 4 cool looks from Arctic Market: A Winter Pop-Up

Christine Zezza

27, jewelry designer at JoeLuc Jewelry

What were you wearing? My boyfriend’s t-shirt, Topshop leather pants, Jeffrey Campbell boots, JoeLuc jewelry.



Describe your style: Tomboy.

Who are your favorite local makers? I’ll put a vote in for my company JoeLuc Jewelry, and I love the succulents from @justbeingcon.



What inspires your style? I constantly scroll Instagram for outfit inspiration.

William Totimeh

27, social worker

What are you wearing? Frank + Oak shirt, sweater and pants, REI windbreaker, Woolrich chukkas.



Describe your style: Cozy camp style, with a slight expat outlook.



What items do you usually buy locally? Decor, accessories, and home items.



What inspires your style? Different cultures and cultural practices.

Danny Heist

37, hairstylist

What are you wearing? H&M top and scarf, jacket by Ralph Lauren, pants by Wish, and Converse sneakers.

Describe your style: I like to mix and match—it’s kinda all over the place.

What inspires your style? Everyday life inspires my style. Sometimes it's low-key and pretty basic but other times it's very busy and loud.





Scott Lehmann

29, clothing and accessory designer

What are you wearing? Scarf by me, Joe Fresh jacket, East River Trading t-shirt, vintage Helmut Langpants, Bernhard Willhelm shoes, Danny Heist bag.

Describe your style: Contradictory.



Who are your favorite local makers? I wear a lot of my own stuff, and all of the designers at Showroom are pretty amazing.

What inspires your style? Everything has the potential to inspire, you just have to keep your eyes and mind open and not be afraid to experiment.