Street Style: 1991 magazine release party at Public Functionary

A new Somali culture magazine, 1991, aims to change that. The zine launched last week with a party at Public Functionary. To find out more about 1991, read our coverage here.

Khadija “Jija” Ahmed Samson Melkamu

Khadija “Jija” Ahmed

20, student/artist

What are you wearing?

My personality. As for my clothes I don’t know, my friend styled me so her clothes, I guess.

Describe your style:

Sultry, simplistic, earthy, and classic.

How does your African heritage influence your style?

Being Somali helped me understand beauty and how poetic we all are; the stories and folk tales move me and my style.

Best style advice:

Nothing ever looked good without gold hoops.

Megan Abdirahman Samson Melkamu

Megan Abdirahman

22, student

What are you wearing?

A gold satin shirt from PrettyLittleThing, camouflage pants from Fashion Nova, and ankle boots.

Describe your style:

My style depends on the event; it could be extra, edgy, or even classy.

How does your African heritage influence your style?

The influence shows especially with the bright colors I incorporate into my outfit. Also, I typically wear gold jewelry, a staple item in my country.

Ian “Yasin” Marquez Samson Melkamu

Ian “Yasin” Marquez

21, recording artist

What are you wearing?

Corduroy trucker jacket from Forever 21, vintage turtleneck, and an original pair of Nike Airmax 97s “Metallic Gold.”

Describe your style:

I switch up between funk, hip-hop, and rock ’n’ roll aesthetics.

How does your African heritage influence your style?

My African and Hispanic heritage gravitate me toward brighter colors. I think that directly relates to my elevated mood.

Ilse Wolbank (left), Deka Abdullahi (right) Samson Melkamu

Ilse Wolbank (left), Deka Abdullahi (right)

25, designer / 21, grocery stocker

What are you wearing?

Wolbank: Thrifted earrings, COS top and pants, Zara boots.

Abdullahi: Style & Co top, Alfred Dinner pants, both thrifted, and gifted platform shoes.

Describe your style:

Wolbank: Whimsical and ever-changing.

Abdullahi: Hardcore.

Best style advice:

Wolbank: Wear comfortable shoes to a rave.

Abdullahi: Wear whatever makes you feel comfortable.