Utepils

FRIDAY:

Artepils 2019

Utepils’ brewery is located in one of the most idyllic settings anybody could ask for. With Bassett Creek nearby and a newly opened beer garden, it’s a perfect summer location for a European-style lager on a hot day. This weekend, Utepils will show off why its beer garden is such a vibrant addition with Artepils, a two-day showcase of local artists, live tunes, and food trucks. Friday’s lineup includes rockers Javier Trejo Band and Eldon Hagen, while Saturday’s concert is all covers, with the Watkins Glen Summer Jam ’73 Tribute bringing songs by the Band, the Allman Brothers, and the Grateful Dead to life. 4-9 p.m. July 19; 12-9 p.m. July 20; Free. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800. –Loren Green

Hotpants Soul & Funk Night

DJ tunes. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lungs

With Exits, the Central, and Serac. 21+. 9:30 p.m. Hexagon Bar Minneapolis, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Y Peru

With Ian Valor & the Vendettas. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Art decks and more at Modist this week Rogue Citizen

Drop In

This Friday, Modist in the North Loop is turning into a skatepark, concert venue, and an art gallery—all at the same time. The folks from local skate shop Cal Surf will be setting up shop in the back of the warehouse space, showing off their moves while revelers drink beer. Over 75 artists have created rad skate-deck art, which will be on view (and available for purchase) for the next few weeks. The party will all be set to live tunes from a killer lineup that includes surf rock from the Swongos, hip-hop from Sean Anonymous, and rock from Speedweed and the Birthday Suits. 6 p.m. July 19; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. –Jessica Armbruster

Lowertown Blues and Funk Festival 2019

Featuring Thomas McCary's Commodores Experience, Jon Cleary, Boogie Wonderland, Popa Chubby, Carolyn Wonderland, Joyann Parker, Sumo Seven, Bridget Kelly Band, Craig Clark Band, and a youth performance stage. 4:30-10 p.m. July 19; 12-10 p.m. July 20; Free. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival 2019

Featuring art showcase from older adults, craft activities, live music, dancing, food, beverages, and kids’ games. 2-8 p.m. July 19; Free. Lyngblomsten, 1415 W. Almond Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5356.



Middle Eastern Festival 2019

12th annual festival featuring Middle Eastern cuisine, live entertainment from John Khoury Band and St. George Dabke Dance Troupe, a traditional marketplace, silent auction, children’s games, and camel rides. RSVP and more info at www.mideastfest.com. 12-10 p.m. Daily from July 19-20; 12-6 p.m. July 21; Free. St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1250 Oakdale Ave., West St. Paul; 651-457-0854.

Five Year Anniversary

Sisyphus is turning five with a weeklong party. Each day, a blast from the past beer will be tapped each day at noon. That includes Birthday Cake (Friday) and a barrel aged coconut stout (Saturday). Daily from July 15-21; Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Black Bike Week 2019: Beer, Bikes, Broccoli and some BBQ.

Explore four breweries in north Minneapolis, with the first stop at the Northside Farmers’ Market and Breaking Bread. 6:30 p.m. 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Highland Fest Image courtesy event organizers

Highland Fest 2019

With no theme outside of “enjoy the neighborhood,” Highland Fest is one of those summertime street parties that offers a little bit of everything. For those who imbibe, there’s a beer tent where you can enjoy a drink with a neighbor. Or go all out at the wine and beer tasting Friday night hosted by Thomas Liquors ($20 scores you 30 samples). Friday night also offers a free screening of the kid-friendly classic Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Saturday’s highlights include an adorable weiner dog race, and the All-Ford Car and Truck Show on Sunday should attract autophiles. Other fun to be had? Find local bands on multiple stages, carnival-style eats, a juried art show, inflatables, and morning runs. The Highland Tower will be also be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday for those who would like to take in a birds-eye view of the celebration. Find more info at www.highlandfest.com. 5-10 p.m. July 19; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. July 20; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21; Free. Highland Park Neighborhood Community, 2065 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. –Jessica Armbruster

Tour de France Livestream

Watch the race on the big screen. 7 a.m. Friday; 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar, 4208 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-1538.

African Masks Speak

Featuring nearly two hundred masks and several dozen wooden statues from more than a dozen countries. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. from July 1-Aug. 30; Free. Mhiripiri Gallery, 9001 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington; 952-285-9684.

Mary Gibney, "Mind Hole"

Mindhole

Paintings, hanging/impaled/piled papier mache heads, and many other bits and pieces of art by Mary Gibney. 7-10 p.m. Hair + Nails Gallery, 2222 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

'The Merry Wives of Windsor' Classical Actors Ensemble

The Merry Wives of Windsor

“We rely on catching the attention of people in parks who maybe weren’t planning on coming to see a show,” says Joseph Papke, artistic director of Classical Actors Ensemble. “They see a crowd, they wander over, and end up spending the next hour with us.” That generally means choosing a comedy for the company’s annual foray into local parks, and this year it’s going to be The Merry Wives of Windsor. Falstaff’s failed wooing, says Papke, holds up as humor. “It’s 400 years later, and it’s still funny on the page.” The company is setting the courtship-centered romp in the mid-1960s. “Just before Summer of Love, so there’s a lot of fun color in that period, a lot of fun fashion,” says Papke. Falstaff as a swinger? “It makes me think of a Peter Lawford type.” Last year’s Romeo and Juliet set audience records for the company, proving the Bard is still a draw—especially if you can BYO picnic spread. 7 p.m. Friday at Newell Park (900 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul); 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis); 7 p.m. Sunday at Loring Park (1382 Willow St., Minneapolis). For more info, visit classicalactorsensemble.org.

Summer Orchestra Concert

Presented by the U of M School of Music. 8 p.m. July 19; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair L-R: Work by A Mano, Larissa Loden, CLyons Creations

SATURDAY:

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

As far as locations go, you really can’t ask for a better spot for a festival. Not only does this art fair offer a variety of vendors to explore, but it also has the falls as its incredible backdrop. During the day you’ll find over 100 local makers sharing their wares, including plants and planters, paintings, foodstuffs, tarot tools, beauty products, and more. Check out the striking (and practical) pottery of A Mano, the gorgeous stone jewelry of Larissa Loden, and the cool sculptures of PD Stonecarver. Kid-friendly fun includes face painting, hands-on projects, and demonstrations. This is a dog-approved event, with unique pet services, homemade treats, and paw-print art sessions available. The falls’ regular amenities will also be available, so take in the views, hike along the trails, grab a beer and some fried fish at Sea Salt, and make new friends at the dog park. Find more details at www.minnehahafallsartfair.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20; Free. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Barrels, Bacon, and Beer

Afterparty for the Bacon and Beer Classic, featuring live music, bacon-themed food truck, and 17 barrel aged beers on tap. 3 p.m.-1 a.m. July 20; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

Tour de Camden 2019

Featuring short (3m), medium (5m), and long rides (10m). With bike groups, an adaptive bike learning station, MPD PALS/Bike Rodeo, and more. Register at shinglecreekmpls.org. 9 a.m. to noon. Creekview Recreation Center, 5001 Humboldt Ln., Minneapolis.

Black Bike Week: Rondo Ride 2 Reconnect

Take a ride and commemorate of the Rondo community, which was destroyed by the development of the Interstate 94 corridor. The slow roll ride will travel 8 to 12 miles, ending at the Rondo Days Parade at Hallie Q Brown.

Rondo Days Festival

Featuring a parade, 5K run/walk, dance crews, food and drink vendors, family activities, and live music. 10 a.m. July 20; Free. Rondo Education Center, 560 Concordia Ave., St. Paul; 651-325-2672.



Aseethe

With Druids, Snow Burial, and Trita. 21+. 9:30 p.m. Hexagon Bar Minneapolis, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Neon Blaque (Album Release Show)

With Ozzy the Painter and Mixie D. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Food Truck Festival in Uptown Image courtesy event organizers

Anoka Food Truck Festival

Featuring over 25 food trucks, live music, and beverages. More info at www.uptownfoodtruckfestival.com. 12-10 p.m. July 20; Free. Anoka City Hall, 2015 1st Ave. N., Anoka; 763-421-6630.



50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing Celebration

Featuring a solar system display with huge glowing planets, a 16-foot replica rocket, interactive experiences with moon rockets, learning activities, and workshops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Alex DiFrancesco

Author presents their new book, 'All City.' 6 p.m. July 20; Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Hopkins Raspberry Day Festival and Parade

Hopkins Raspberry Festival: Families in Central Park

Featuring art activities, demonstrations, lawn games, live animals, inflatable rides, food trucks, musical entertainment, and a beer garden. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Central Park, 101 16th Ave. S., Hopkins.

Marketplace Arts & Crafts Fair

Featuring food, music, and dozens of vendors. Also part of the Hopkins Raspberry Festival. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mainstreet, between Sixth and 14th Avenues, Hopkins.

Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties and Witch Watch. All ages. 12-3 p.m. July 20; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Liberian Independence Day Festival

Celebration of the traditions, food, culture, and music of Liberia, with kids games and activities, and prizes. 2-10 p.m. July 20; Free. Town Green Park, 7991 Main St., Maple Grove; 763-494-6500.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



North//East

Group show featuring painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, and installation from 22 artists at various stages in their careers. Opening reception and grand opening party for CIRCA's new Northeast Minneapolis location 4-8 p.m. Sat., July 20. Free. Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



Susan Welch

Author presents her new book, 'A Thread So Fine.' 7 p.m. July 20; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. July 20; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Milk carton races at Bde Maka Ska Image courtesy the Star Tribune

SUNDAY:

Twin Cities Beach Blast

Twin Cities Beach Blast will have milk carton boat races featuring homemade contraptions made by folks of all ages. Or watch in awe as creatives build sandcastles in hope of taking home a grand prize. Food and beverages will round out the free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21; Free. Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska, 3700 Thomas Ave. S., Minneapolis.

85th Annual Hopkins Raspberry Festival Grande Day Parade

Sunday, 1 p.m. Mainstreet, Hopkins.

Sociable Summer Market

Featuring Minneapolis Craft Market. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

I AM Rescued

Featuring a doggy fashion show, pet pop-up shops, beer, dog agility course, info on adopting a pup, and more. All proceeds from the event benefit Canine Inspired Change. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Open Streets Minneapolis

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lake + Minnehaha

Outdoor street festival on E. Lake St. from Elliot Ave. to Minnehaha Ave, and on Minnehaha Ave. from Lake St. to E. Minnehaha Pkwy. More info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21; Free. Peace Coffee, 3262 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fredstock

Party in honor of Freddie Manton, featuring drink specials, live music from the Belfast Cowboys and Graham Parker, and a performance of the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). 2-10 p.m. July 21; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



Jenny Brown

Author presents her new book, 'Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight Over Women's Work.' 6 p.m. July 21; Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.



Mondo Queer Beach Party

The Mondo Queer Beach Party at Lake Nokomis’ east side beach will offer inclusive fun for all ages. This chill party will have sand toys for kids, swimming with friends, music, and food on the grill. All funds raised go to Tigerrs: Trans Intersex Gender-Expansive Revolutionary Resources & Services. 12-5 p.m. July 21; Free; donations are accepted. Lake Nokomis East Side Beach, 5003 E. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Lilli Sprintz, "Splitting the Light"

Splitting the Light: Welcoming Nature Back To Our Lives

Featuring work by Lilli Sprintz. Public reception 2 p.m. Sun., July 21. Daily from July 8-Aug. 20; Free. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park; 952-381-3400.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



The Underground Art Show

Featuring an array of art, merchandise, prints, jewelry, and crafts by local artists. 1-6 p.m. July 21; Free. Underground Music Cafe, 408 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-400-2036.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.