'Stranger Things' producer buys home in Lowry Hill, hopefully leaves the Upside Down in Indiana

Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal has discovered that Karl Gajdusek, currently a showrunner and producer on Netflix's award-winning horror series Stranger Things, has purchased a $1.8 million home in Lowry Hill.

"The house, which was built in 1906, features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a two-car garage," the article states. "It was listed for $2.4 million in early 2015 and the price was reduced to $1.9 million later in the year."

Sounds like a good bargain, especially for the area.

The San Francisco native has worked in Hollywood as a screenwriter, producer, and showrunner. His credits include screenwriter for Tom Cruise's Oblivion, story editor on Dead Like Me, and creator/executive producer on the upcoming Showtime dystopian drama Super Sad Love Story.

Gajdusek's wife, actress Larissa Kokernot, has ties some ties to Minnesota. She can be spotted in a small role in 1996's Fargo, and has collaborated with Minneapolis' now-defunct Eye of the Storm Theatre. She is also a founder of Chalk Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles. Upcoming projects for her include directing the upcoming Anna in the Tropics for Jungle Theater.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things is on fire. The '80s-set horror drama won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Lead actor David K. Harbour received a standing ovation while giving an acceptance speech that was less of a thank-you and more of a call to action against Trump.

Also, Winona Ryder's full range of reactions to his speech has become a meme. Watch it below.