Strange Girls team up with Strange Boutique for lots of delightful weirdness (and other art happenings)

Strange Girls takeover Strange Boutique

Where it’s at: Strange Boutique, 3458 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Two strange entities are joining together for some strange awesomeness. Artist collective A Conspiracy of Strange Girls begin a month-long residency at Strange Boutique this weekend, and are kicking things off with a party featuring Ellie Bryan on the banjo. For the whole month, art from Strange Girls will be on display and for sale at the boutique, which sells antiques, vintage, and oddities.

Why you should go: Need a bit more strange in your life? You probably do, even if you don’t know it yet. This is a great opportunity to check out the cool new spot, and take in the art from the Strange Girls, including photography, sculpture, ceramics, paintings, prints, embroidery, and mixed media.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Unexpected Art” exhibit opening

Where it’s at: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Fiber artist Becka Rahn probed deep into the collections at the Museum of Russian Art, the Bakken Museum, and the Hennepin History Museum for art in unexpected places. From doorknobs to painted feathers, Rahn has taken these hidden gems and created new surface designs that are then printed of fabric and paper.

Why you should go: The art of seeing is something we could all practice. How often do we really look? With this exhibition, Rahn shows us the surprises and delights that come from being present enough to see the hidden beauty around us.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Shadows and Reflections”



Where it’s at: Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Ter., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artist Michael Kareken draws Pacific Northwest landscapes, including the woods and shorelines of the San Juan Islands north of Puget Sound and the coast of the Olympic Peninsula. Employing a mostly black-and-white palette, Kareken brings out the beauty and mystery of nature.

Why you should go: There’s so much awful in the world right now, sometimes you just need to retreat into something beautiful. There’s no shame in a little escapism every once in awhile; Michael Kareken’s paintings hopefully can offer some solace in these hard times.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Wintertide” opening reception



Where it’s at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association is back at Public Functionary for their biennial juried exhibition, highlighting the work of member artists. This year, the exhibition is juried by independent curator Jovan Speller; Gülgün Kayim, from Minneapolis’s Culture and the Creative Economy; and Robert Cozzolino, curator of paintings at Mia. They’ll choose winners in various categories, equalling $12,500 in cash prizes. Visitors can also vote for the People’s Choice award. The opening reception will include beer from 612 Brew, Tattersall cocktails, and wine, plus hors d’oeuvres.

Why you should go: NEMAA and Public Functionary are a match made in heaven. You’ve got all the wonderful artists from northeast Minneapolis and the area’s best gallery together in a perfect match. Go show both organizations some love.