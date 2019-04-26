Storied Owl Books in St. Paul to pair books with bulk candy

Storied Owl Books will offer a 50/50 mix of books for children and adults with a focus on fiction. They’ll also sell bulk candy, making things extra sweet. According to Amy Turany, who co-owns the store with Marcus Mayer, her partner in business and in life, they hope to partner with schools and local organizations, and offer events and programs.

“We’re avid readers and champions of stories and candy,” says Turany. “Well, maybe not champions of candy, but we really love it and will be enthusiastically selling it.”

Marcus is also a librarian for St. Paul Public Schools and Amy works in web accessibility. The couple has had book-related dreams for a while.

“We were focusing on finding a way to tie some of our dream book projects together, but we weren't finding much of a way in,” Turany says. “When we saw the store space was available, we considered whether or not a bookstore might be the hub where the rest of our projects could stem from. So given all the factors, we decided to go for it.”

The duo has been planning since January, and will be ready to officially open in May.

Turany hopes that the Storied Owl will be something of a gathering spot. “We’ll have other projects that stem from the welcome and friendly spot we aim to create,” she says.

They’ll be open for Independent Bookstore Day, offering a sneak peek of the space. Books and candy will be for sale, and the new owners will be open to suggestions for what folks would want to see and read, as well as what type of events they’d love to attend.

Storied Owl’s Independent Bookstore Day

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27

2059 Randolph Ave., St. Paul