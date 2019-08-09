Store openings, sample sales, and a marker's market: This week in fashion and retail

Trends change, shopping habits change, neighborhoods change, rent goes up. So if you love your favorite brick and mortar retail store, shop at them to keep them around, especially in this age of Amazon Prime.

Now we’ll get off the soapbox and continue our regularly-scheduled programming of sales and shopping events.

The Sale Collective

Sale Collective opens in St. Louis Park

If you loved the collective shopping experience of D.Nolo in the North Loop (more on that later), you’ll love shopping pieces from its tenants Bumbershute and Bluebird plus D. Nolo itself at clearance prices. Their sales outlet, called the Sale Collective, has just opened in St. Louis Park, and features all the clothing you love from these local retailers at lower prices. Keep an eye on their Instagram stories, at @thesalecollective, to snag the coolest pieces first. (The Sale Collective, 5808 36th St., St. Louis Park)

Magers & Quinn 25% Off Sale

Uptown has seen a ton of change over the past few years, with major retailers like North Face and Columbia moving in, then moving out, and a Sephora taking up residence in Calhoun Square. While we’re not sure what the future of the area will be, one thing we know is that Magers & Quinn is an absolute treasure for a local used and new bookstore, and it must be protected at all costs. The store is celebrating a major milestone, its 25th birthday, with a storewide sale on Friday and Saturday. Take 25% off storewide, and check off the rest of your summer reading list with the best in the biz. (10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Winsome Goods

Winsome Goods Sample Sale

Shop discounted goodies from tons of local vendors and makers, including Winsome clothing, Neal Jewelry, pieces from Hazel & Rose (which has just taken up residence at Winsome), Kollectiv Vintage, and more at their third annual sample sale. If you’d like to shop early and beat the crowds, you can buy a $30 pre-sale ticket for Friday, August 9, and enjoy complimentary cocktails and food. Otherwise, the event is free to all on Saturday and Sunday. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 10; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11. Winsome Goods, 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis)

Style Society Maker’s Market

One of the best ways to support many local makers at once is to shop at a market sale, and the Twin Cities has seen a boom of these events as of late. Join over 20 local makers and retailers at the Style Society Maker’s Market, which features everything including ceramics by Nice Nice, clothing by ACG, home goods from Carousel & Folk, vintage from Velvet & Vinyl and Audrey Rose Vintage, and much, much more. Oh, and the market also features food from Pharaoh’s Gyros, Sssdude-Nutz donut truck, Potter’s Pastries, and baked goods from Hope’s Vegan Kitchen. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 10. California Building, 3147 California St. NE, Minneapolis)

Jaxon Grey

Jaxon Grey is set to open in the North Loop

(Full disclosure: I worked for Len Druskin stores, and Michael Druskin himself, from 2010-2014.) The family-owned chain of stores closed their doors in early 2017 after a 40-year run in the Twin Cities, and reality TV star Marcus Lemonis bought the Len store in City Center, turned it into Union 73, and recently closed that as well. Now, Michael Druskin is back with Jaxon Grey, a new menswear store in D.Nolo in the North Loop. The store, which carries smaller lines like Dearborn denim and Seager, but also brands like Stetson (yes, Stetson, for all you urban cowboys), will open August 16. (Jaxon Grey, 219 N. Second St., Minneapolis)