Store openings and pop-up fashion happenings this Fourth of July weekend

There’s a lot going on over the weekend, so hopefully it doesn’t rain all over our Fourth of July parades and shopping sprees.

Golden Pearl’s Swap + Shop

Do you have a bag of cast-off clothes sitting in your closet, waiting for a new life? Maybe they’re things you like but never find the gumption to wear. Maybe they don’t fit anymore. Maybe they just don’t suit your style any longer, or maybe you’ve been meaning to bring them to Buffalo Exchange but just haven’t done it. Well, Golden Pearl Vintage has your answer. They’re putting on a swap and shop event for those of us who know what it’s like to be a clothing enthusiast constantly cycling through — and holding onto — clothes. To participate, you’ll need to pay a $15 entry fee, plus bring your stuff to the store on Thursday evening. You can browse the castoffs of your peers, then take home basically all the clothing you can carry. It’s an easy, fun way to refresh your closet, and see your much-loved pieces find a new home with someone who’ll love them just as much. Plus, it doesn’t have to be vintage; anything that’s in good shape and looks cool is welcome. You just have to contribute to participate, and comment on the Facebook post to get on the list. (6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Golden Pearl Vintage, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Admission: $15 entry at door.)

La Petite Parfumerie is open

Many mourned the loss of La Petite Parfumerie, a French-style niche perfume boutique, when it closed its doors at Southdale. The store had been open for years in Wayzata before making the move to Edina, but the mall just wasn’t the right fit. (They wanted to get into the Galleria, but it seems to be increasingly difficult for local businesses to set up shop there.) Where could Twin Cities residents sniff fragrances from Serge Lutens, Frederic Malle, and way, way more? Nowhere! However, La Petite Parfumerie is open again, back in Wayzata. The affluent suburb better suits La Petite Parfumerie’s fancy offerings, and we can’t wait to visit. There’s a serious dearth of niche perfumes around these parts, save for MartinPatrick 3, and folks are pumped that La Petite has made a comeback. (La Petite Parfumerie, 755 Lake St. E., Wayzata.)

Minneapolis Craft Market and Linden Hills Farmers Market

The Minneapolis Craft Market keeps things interesting with their series of pop-up events. They’re always changing the selection of makers and vendors they work with, so every happening is new and may just introduce you to a new favorite local line. This weekend, they’re popping up at two different locations: Red River Kitchen in St. Paul and Linden Hills Farmers Market. Hello, ideal summer pairings. These events are also perfect for those of us who have family in town during the holiday weekend. The list of makers changes all the time, so follow the Craft Market on Facebook to see who’s popping up. (St. Paul: Thursday, June 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. Linden Hills: Sunday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)