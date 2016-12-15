Steve Ozone's incredible immigrant photography and other great art happenings this week



Somali Museum African Art Sale

Where it’s at: Somali Museum, 1516 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Somali Museum is making way for new treasures from Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and other African countries. They’ve received so many donations that they’re selling what they don’t have room to store, which creates a great opportunity to add beautiful items from these countries to your home.

Why you should go: This sale is a wonderful chance to support the important work that the Somali Museum engages in, preserving Somali and African culture, building bridges with non-Somali allies, and providing programming geared toward East African youth who have grown up in the U.S. and want to know about their culture.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (you can fill a bag and take it home for $5 after 2 p.m. Sunday).



"Interrupted Landscapes"

Where it’s at: Form + Content, 210 Second St. N., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Steve Ozone has immersed himself in an exploration of the immigrant experience through portraiture and oral-history interviews with recent transplants. His new show at Form + Content Gallery draws on that research through an innovative use of landscapes. The portraits, which feature people from immigrant communities, use canvas backgrounds in both urban and rural settings as reminder that everyone in the United States, with the exception of Native Americans, immigrated here at one time or another.

Why you should go: As someone who is third generation Japanese-Chinese American, Ozone has a unique position to take on the topic of immigration. Though he grew up in suburban America and was spared overt discrimination, his skin color also set him apart. At the same time, he heard stories from his parents and grandparents about trauma and racism they experienced throughout their lives. He takes this complex identity into his work, telling the stories of new Americans.

When: There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition runs through January 21.



Bestow: A Last Minute Holiday Gift Market

Where it’s at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Prince stencils, Tom Robbins-inspired mugs, herbal soaps, jewelry, bow-ties, and more will all be on sale at Public Functionary, where artist-made goods will fill the gallery. Check out offerings by artists Caitlin Karolczak, Erin Sayer, Kate Iverson, and many more.

Why you should go: Besides being a much more cool option than going to the mall, stopping by PF’s holiday sales gives you a chance to peek at the gallery’s latest exhibit, “Selected Works,” which is still on view. The first group show hosted by the gallery, it features pieces selected by director Tricia Heuring, who visited 22 artist studios within the course of a week and picked out their best work to show. There are wonderful pieces from the likes of Dyani White Hawk, Kate Casanova, Cristina Tavera, and other fabulous women artists. If for no other reason, it’s worth it just to see Katayoun Amjadi’s ornate chicken sculptures.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.



Tech Talk

Where it’s at: Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: At this artist talk, filmmakers Trevino Brings Plenty and Jonathan Thunder chat with poet Heid E. Erdrich about the art of making poem films and their work creating audio/musical compositions and animations. They’ll offer insight into their latest poem film, “Ode’Miikana/Heartline,” which will be screened later that day in Loring Park.

Why you should go: Besides chatting about their multiple collaborations together, the artists will share snippets of their new piece, as well as work they created together as part of Christopher Lutter’s giant Wolf and Moose sculptures that were a part of Northern Spark last year.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.