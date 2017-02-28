'State of the Uterus' livestreams tonight after some thing Trump is doing

The State of the Uterus is an annual segment released on YouTube by Lady Parts Justice, a group of comedians, writers, and activists fighting to keep birth control, women's health, and abortions accessible. Minnesota native Lizz Winstead, co-founder of The Daily Show, is also part of the group.

Each year, Lady Parts Justice's spokesuterus, Eunice, shares the highlights and low points of the year in women's rights, calling out bad politicians, mocking horrible bills, and pointing out other bullshit we might have missed in the news.

We're guessing there's going to be a lot to talk about in this installment.

The skit will air immediately following Trump's speech on www.ladypartsjustice.com. The site is also an excellent resource, with state-by-state information, apps that make constructively voicing your opinion easier, and other videos.

Watch the 2016 address below.