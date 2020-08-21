State Fair food, yacht rock, CONvergence, chalk art: Fun stuff to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

BowieMallStream

Mark Mallman performing a solo set of David Bowie covers live from Cardboard City. Streaming on Facebook Live. Free.

Saltee

Livestream concert via Facebook Live. The band will be recording the event for a future live album. RSVP and streaming info at facebook.com. Free.

A Night of Yacht Rock on Vinyl



9 p.m. to midnight with DJ Shane Kramer. Listen at twitch.tv/dshanekramer.

Shannon Gibney

Part of Saint Paul Public Library's Author Discussions four-part series, featuring contributors to 'A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota' giving a virtual presentation of their essays and engaging in a facilitated Q&A with the audience. Registration and more info at sppl.org. 2 p.m. Aug. 21; Free.

Virtual Sound For Silents

Online film and music presentation by the Walker Art Center, featuring films from Bruce Baillie, Tom DeBiaso, Rick Ross, Robert Banks, Buki Bodunrin, Mark Bradford, and Kara Walker, paired with commissioned scores from local musicians Beatrix*Jar, Andrew Broder, Lady Midnight, Cody McKinney, and Dameun Strange. More info at walkerart.org. Daily from Aug. 20-Sept. 8; Free.

CONvergence Online: August 2020

Free schedule of events for an online version of CONvergence. Registration and more info at cvgcon.org/online. Daily from Aug. 20-23; Free.

Minnesota State Fair

Stuff to do in person:

Minnesota State Fair's Food Parade

A drive-thru food and entertainment experience featuring offerings from 16 State Fair food vendors located along a 1.5 mile route through the fairgrounds, with all food service conducted at the vehicle window. The Food Parade will also feature fun entertainment and family activities, a trivia contest with prizes, and appearances by State Fair mascots Fairborne and Fairchild. Tickets and more info at www.mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Aug. 20-Sept. 6; Sept. 7; $20 per vehicle. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Funkenfest Oktoberfest Taproom Release

Tap and crowler release of Funkenfest Oktoberfest. 2 to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 N. St. E., St. Paul.

Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes 2020 Mural Tour

Visit chalkfestarborlakes.com for a map of locations or take a virtual tour online. Noon to midnight daily from Aug. 12-Sept. 30; free.

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival

Featuring a variety of street art installations by 16 artists along Nicollet and Hennepin. Art can also be viewed through an online virtual experience. More info at mplsstreetartfest.com. Daily from Aug. 16-Sept. 30; Free. Nicollet Mall, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night. This weekend: Mrs. Pinky & the Great Fox (Fri.) and Smokin’ Joe Trio(Sat.). For full schedule and lineup info, visit facebook.com. 6-8 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Aug. 14-Sept. 26; Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Europa League Final/MN United vs. Kansas City

An outdoor and indoor screening, with full menu options, drink specials, and socially distanced tables on two rooftop patios. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 2 to 5 p.m.; MN United from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

New World Night Market

Public market focused on black and brown vendors and supporting businesses of color, with original art, fashion, accessories, and plant based food. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 6-10 p.m. Aug. 21; 6-10 p.m. Sept. 4; Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.

Outdoor Hipshaker 18th Anniversary Party

Featuring an outdoor socially-distanced dance party with DJ's Brian, Greg, George, Ben, and other special guests spinning 45s to celebrate Hipshakere's 18th anniversary. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 6:45-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21; Free. At 35th St. and Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Provision Community Restaurant Beer and Burgers Benefit

Parlour Food Truck and Bauhaus Brew Labs will be donating a portion of their sales to Provision Community Restaurant. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 4-10 p.m. Aug. 21; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mu-Tini Hour Rich Ryan

SATURDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

From Mu, with Love: A Virtual Cabaret

A virtual cabaret fundraiser, hosted by Lily Tung Crystal and Saymoukda Vongsay, featuring performances from a variety of Mu artists, a raffle, and an announcement of the theatre's 2020/21 season. Streaming live via Theater Mu's Facebook page, with more info at www.theatermu.org/withlove. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Free; donations suggested.

Rodrigo Sanchez-Chavarria

Part of Saint Paul Public Library's Author Discussions four-part series, featuring contributors to 'A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota' giving a virtual presentation of their essays and engaging in a facilitated Q&A with the audience. Registration and more info at sppl.org. 2 p.m. Aug. 22; Free.

Stuff to do in person:

Movies in the Park: Little Giants

Free family-friendly movie night in the park, with guests asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Movies begin at dusk, with music beforehand. Free. Polar Lakes Park, 1270 Hammond Rd., White Bear Lake; 651-747-2750.

Shakespeare in the Park...ing Lot

Free outdoor performance of 'Much Ado About Nothing,' presented by the Zephyr Theatre. Full bar service available, with patrons encouraged to bring a picnic dinner from neighboring restaurants. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 6:30 p.m. Daily from Aug. 22-23; 6:30 p.m. Daily from Aug. 27-28; 1 p.m. Daily from Aug. 29-30; Free; donations encouraged. Stillwater Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater; 651-342-1542.

Fro Yo and Tacos at The Bakken Museum

Outdoor socially distanced celebration of summer in the Bakken Museum's brand new courtyard, with local food trucks Turbo Taco and Fro Yo Soul. More info at thebakken.org/events. 12-5 p.m. Aug. 22; 12-5 p.m. Aug. 29; Free. Bakken Library and Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-926-3878.

Joe Nicola

Live performance on the patio. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22; Free. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.

The Learning Fairy

Pop-up outdoor movie screening presented by Open Eye Theatre, with beverages for sale and food truck on-site. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for this evening of theatre under the stars. Tickets and more info at openeyetheatre.org/the-learning-fairy-on-the-big-screen. $10. Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338.

SUNDAY:

Black Lives Matter Period! Rally and March

5th Annual Justice for Marcus Golden Solidarity Protest, calling out systemic racism and injustice. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. Free. Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Ave., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Day Drinking with Mom

Hosted by Wendy Maybury and Karen Pickering. 7-3 p.m. Aug. 23; $16. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Lowertown Art Market

Family friendly, outdoor art market at CHS Field plaza, featuring a variety of work from local artists. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from Aug. 16-Sept. 30; Free. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Turn Turn Turn

Outdoor all ages performance on the patio at Icehouse. $15. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.