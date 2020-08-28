Madalyn Rowell

FRIDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

2020 MCAD Faculty Biennial

Online show featuring virtual presentations of the art and research undertaken by full and part-time faculty, with online viewing and participatory activities. More info at mcad.edu. Aug. 28-Oct. 28; free.

Minnesota State Fair Virtual At-Home Edition

Featuring daily fun fair facts, memories, demonstrations and entertainment, history tidbits, creative contests, behind-the-scenes peeks, photos, videos, activities, and an online marketplace, all shared via the State Fair's website and social media channels. More info at mnstatefair.org. Aug. 27-Sept. 7; free.

Classic Alley Performers presents: Minnesota State of UnFair

Online sketch comedy show presented by Strike Theater. RSVP and more info at the Facebook event page. 7 p.m. Aug. 28-30; $10 suggested donation.

Stay-At-Home State Fair: Andre Cymone

Virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune. More info at startribune.com. Noon. Free.

Votes for Women

Online exhibition celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, presented by the Minnesota Historical Society. More info at mnhs.org/votesforwomen. Aug. 26-Nov. 4; free.

We the People: Required Watching

Film screening series presented by MSP Film Society, featuring films with themes of systemic inequality, followed by conversations with filmmakers and community leaders discussing social justice and anti-racism within our communities. On Fri. Aug. 28, there will be a screening of Melissa Haizlip's documentary, 'Mr. Soul!' followed by a community conversation with director Melissa Haizlip and Robin Hickman-Winfield (CEO of Soul Touch Productions) and playwright/educator Dawn Renee Jones on Mon., Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. More info at MSPfilm.org. Free.

Virtual Sound For Silents

Online film and music presentation by the Walker Art Center, featuring films from Bruce Baillie, Tom DeBiaso, Rick Ross, Robert Banks, Buki Bodunrin, Mark Bradford, and Kara Walker, paired with commissioned scores from local musicians Beatrix*Jar, Andrew Broder, Lady Midnight, Cody McKinney, and Dameun Strange. More info at walkerart.org. Daily from Aug. 20-Sept. 8; Free.

First Avenue Presents: Dawes

Exclusive livestream performance, with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting First Avenue. Tickets and more info at noonchorus.com/first-ave-presents-dawes. $14.99-$49.99.

Stuff to do in person:

2020 Fine Arts Exhibition of Minnesota

Showcase featuring work by hundreds of artists from across Minnesota selected through an online juried competition. Tickets and more info at www.mnstatefair.org/competitions/fine-arts. Aug. 27-Sept. 7; $10. State Fair Fine Arts Center, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-642-2200.

Great Global Get-Together

Food fair featuring Global Market vendors offering international takes on State Fair favorites, with family friendly activities, giveaways, and caricature artists available on Fridays and Saturdays. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 27-Sept. 6; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.

Fair State State Fair

Featuring State Fair food favorites served in the Fair State beer garden. More info at facebook.com. 2-10 p.m. Thu.-Sun. from Aug. 27-Sept. 13; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Minnesota State Fair's Food Parade

A drive-thru food and entertainment experience featuring offerings from 16 State Fair food vendors located along a 1.5 mile route through the fairgrounds, with all food service conducted at the vehicle window. The Food Parade will also feature fun entertainment and family activities, a trivia contest with prizes, and appearances by State Fair mascots Fairborne and Fairchild. Tickets and more info at www.mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Aug. 20-Sept. 6; Sept. 7; $20 per vehicle. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Shakespeare in the Park...ing Lot

Free outdoor performance of 'Much Ado About Nothing,' presented by the Zephyr Theatre. Full bar service available, with patrons encouraged to bring a picnic dinner from neighboring restaurants. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28; 1 p.m. Aug. 29-30; Free; donations encouraged. Stillwater Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater; 651-342-1542.

Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes 2020 Mural Tour

Visit chalkfestarborlakes.com for a map of locations or take a virtual tour online. Noon to midnight daily from Aug. 12-Sept. 30; free.

Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night. This weekend: Space Monkey Mafia (Fri.) and School of Rock’s end of the season showcase (Sat.). For full schedule and lineup info, visit facebook.com. 6-8 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Aug. 14-Sept. 26; Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Dudley Riggs Comedy Theater Alumni Present: Improv on the Patio

Improvisational theater-comedy featuring Peter Guertin on piano with Shanan Custer and Jim Robinson. $15. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Now is the Time/Time After Time and Drawings of Protest

Work by Minneapolis artist Perci Chester. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Aug. 24-Sept. 25; Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

Sever's Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at www.seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

The New Standards

7 p.m. Daily from Aug. 28-29; $35-$40. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

The Relief Sessions: Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show

Local musicians perform music from Stevie Ray Vaughan and his influences all night, featuring Joe Flip, Cole Allen, and Brian Naughton Band, with opening sets from the New Primitives, the Smoldering Roots, and Acoustic EltonSongs featuring Peter Guertin and Mick Sterling. Find tickets, drive-in info, and safety requirements here. $20; free before 5 p.m. Civic Center Park, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville; 952-895-4400.

Trees as Sanctuary

Featuring tree inspired work by artists Ashley Dull, Catherine Hearding, and Dan Wiemer. Located in the Reedy Gallery. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25-Oct. 11; $15 non-members; kids 15 and under free. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; 952-443-1400.

SATURDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

Flint Hills Family Festival Presents: Virtual Family Day

Featuring online mini-concerts, sing-a-longs, magic tricks, art activities, and artist interviews. More info at flinthillsfestival.ordway.org. Free.

Stay-At-Home State Fair: Nur-D

Virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune. More info at startribune.com. Noon. Free.

Independent Bookstore Day

Featuring a bookseller virtual happy hour, with booksellers discussing what they are reading and recommending. Streaming live on Magers & Quinn's Facebook page. Check with bookstores throughout the Twin Cities for other special events happening to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day. Free.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

Online trivia contests every Wednesday and Saturday, with special "Music & Movies" themed trivia on Wednesdays. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at Sassy Lassy's Facebook page. 8 p.m. Every Sat. from April 13-July 1; Free.

Stuff to do in person:

StoLyette

Featuring two different sets performed outdoors on the Icehouse patio, with DJ sets from MAKR before the show and between sets. If you reserve a table, there will be specially designed masks to take home as a bonus gift. 7 p.m. $10-$12. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

The Relief Sessions: Mick Sterling Presents - A Billy Joel State of Mind

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, featuring performances by Dance Party Revolution: A Salute to Buddy Holly, Tim Mahoney, and Salsa del Sol. Tickets and more info at thereliefsessions.com. $20; free before 5 p.m. Civic Center Park, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville; 952-895-4400.

The Thirsty River

Free bluegrass brunch music on the Icehouse patio. Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Maud Hixson Presents She Said/She Said

Outdoor performance at the Lakeside Cafe, showcasing songs from classic female songwriters of the flapper, swing, and bebop eras. $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Moises Salazar, Cameron Downey, and Anat Shinar

Group show featuring the exhibitions, 'Ni de aquí, ni de allá / Neither from here nor from there' (Salazar), 'Three Things Last Forever' (Downey), and 'Inherited, Invented' (Shinar). Open from 2-6 p.m. Sat. and Sun., and by appointment. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Aug. 29. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

Patio Kick Off Party with Surly Brewing

Rooftop patio party featuring specialty beers and gear giveaways from Surly Brewing, and live music from Mark Joseph and Friends. Free. Uptown Tavern & Rooftop, 1400 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-3333.

Band Blitz

Benefit concert in support of active military members and their families, presented by Project EverGreen, featuring performances by Shane Martin Band and Little Chicago. Tickets and more info at projectevergreen.org/BandBlitzTickets. $10-$15. Shakopee VFW Post 4046, 1201 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee; 952-445-7912.

Counter Protest Against "Back the Blue Rally"

Counterprotest against the blue lives matter supporters, demanding justice for victims of police violence. Organized by March Against Violence. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/1197664893948499. Free. Minneapolis City Hall, 350 5th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-673-3000.

Fro Yo and Tacos at The Bakken Museum

Outdoor socially distanced celebration of summer in the Bakken Museum's brand new courtyard, with local food trucks Turbo Taco and Fro Yo Soul. More info at thebakken.org/events. 12-5 p.m. Aug. 29; Free. Bakken Library and Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-926-3878.

SUNDAY:

Stuff to do in-person:

Acoustic Brunch with Ali Gray, Brian Halverson, and Dan Neale

Acoustic Sunday brunch performance outdoors on the Icehouse patio. $8. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Nightchurch

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the Icehouse patio, featuring a Nightchurch send off to resident DJ Keith Millions. 6 p.m. Aug. 30; $10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

The Relief Sessions: GB Leighton

Drive-in style outdoor concert series, also featuring performances by the Shalo Lee Band, Miss Maya Duo, and Escalate Dance Performance. Tickets, parking information, and safety requirements at www.thereliefsessions.com/performances.html. $20; free before 5 p.m. Civic Center Park, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville; 952-895-4400.

Hot Summer Nights: Dan Stauffer and Friends

Outdoor live performances from Crooners Lakeside Cafe. Tickets and more info at www.croonersloungemn.com. $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Lowertown Art Market

Family friendly, outdoor art market at CHS Field plaza, featuring a variety of work from local artists. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/631082327519349. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from Aug. 16-Sept. 30; Free. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Sherwin Linton: The Johnny Cash Story

5 p.m. Aug. 30; $25-$30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Shop Safe: A Vintage and Makers Market

Outdoor market featuring fourteen local vendors with a mix of vintage clothing and handmade, artisan crafts. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/1615882688573282. Free; $10 early bird tickets shop from noon-1 p.m.. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Beauty Large and Small

Photographs by Joe Linn. Meet the artist from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 30. Aug. 8-30; Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Virtual stuff to do:

Stay-At-Home State Fair: Jearlyn Steele

Virtual live performances presented by the Star Tribune. More info at www.startribune.com/stay-at-home-state-fair-calendar/571805131. Free.

Town Hall with Keith Ellison on Anti-Racism in Education

Virtual discussion featuring Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other legislative guests focusing on antiracism in education, hosted by Sidney Carlson White. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/1461954463992449. Free.