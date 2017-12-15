'Star Wars' through fans' eyes (and other art shows worth your time)

In A Gallery Far, Far Away

Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Gamut Gallery celebrates the release of the latest Star Wars movie by saluting the fan-driven art it has inspired. Costumes are obviously encouraged for this geek-tastic event with live music by Andy Fitton, Improvestra, and the Headspace Collective.

Why you should go: One way to measure the value of a particular piece of art is to look at the ways it has influenced and inspired other works. By that rubric, Star Wars certainly holds its own its place in the hearts of those who love it. Check out the ways that local artists interpret, re-invent, circumvent, and deconstruct the beloved science-fiction series.

When: The show is free and open daily Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. A final-night party from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday costs $5.

Gudrun Lock

Gudrun Lock, While We Were Sleeping



Where it’s at: Pirsig Projects, 734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: The natural world mingles with the human figure in Gudrun Lock’s sometimes disturbing, always exhilarating work.

Why you should go: Hanging out on Lake Street is always an opportunity for the unexpected, and now you have even more reason to go. At Pirsig’s window space, see Lock’s darkly human creations, followed by a reception and presentation inside with the artist afterwards. The evening will also include a musical performance by John Zuma St. Pelvyn.

When: Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Friday. On view through Jan. 26.

Drew Peterson

Drew Peterson : Hurry Up and Wait



Where it’s at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Minneapolis-based artist Drew Peterson shares his unique approach to screen printing, which relies on doing things by hand. The large-scale works are full of layered energy and color, showing that sometimes it’s best to take one’s time.

Why you should go: Public Functionary is a reliable bet for a fun party, and this exhibition opening shouldn’t be an exception. With holiday insanity in full gear, it’s nice to attend a secular arts event that’s all about craft, discipline, and sweating the small stuff.

When: Opening reception 7 p.m. Saturday; exhibition runs through Jan. 13.