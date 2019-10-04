'Star Trek' bar crawl, Red Wagon pizza party, 'Hocus Pocus' in the big screen: 44 free things to do this weekend

"Transference: Printmakers in Mni Sota Makoce" 'Anti-Retro,' by Andrea Carlson

FRIDAY:

This fall, Highpoint Center in south Minneapolis continues to show how printmakers push the boundaries of the medium, from thoughtfully fresh takes on traditional approaches to edgy political statements using new techniques. For “Transference,” the space will host a collection of work from printmakers with connections to Mni Sota Makoce, a Dakota phrase that translates to “land where the waters reflect the clouds.” Curated by Alexandra Buffalohead, the show features Native artists including Dyani White Hawk, whose works are reminiscent of textiles; Julie Buffalohead, with her animal characters that are both playful and scathing; and Gordon Coon, whose pieces boast a colorful spirituality. Jim Denomie, George Morrison, Frank Big Bear, Star Wallowing Bull, Angela Two Stars, and Andrea Carlson are among the many artists highlighted in this exhibition. The show is on view now, and there will be a public reception on Friday, October 4, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; and a Free Ink Day event with Denomie and Alex Buffalohead from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Free.

Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. –Jessica Armbruster

Hip-Hop Dance Party

Featuring hip-hop music from the '80s to current hits, curated by DJ Manny Duke. 10 p.m. every Fri. Free. Hickory n' Hops, 2937 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-856-2150.



With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. every first Fri. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Everything is $2 or less, with records, movies, and video games also included. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6. Parking and admission are free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1755 Dan Patch Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

"Soft/Hard Surface/Sound" at Hair + Nails

Dual exhibition featuring new ceramics, sculpture, and painting by Jasmine Peck and Ryan Fontaine. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4; and an artists’ talk 4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

With Psychotic Reaction and Seafarer. 10 p.m. Oct. 4; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

AZ Gallery Fall Art Crawl Preview Party

5-8 p.m. Fri. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul.

Movies in the Park: Hocus Pocus

With food trucks and family fun. 6 p.m. Fri. Como Park Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Poet presents his new collection, 'Action in the Orchards,' with G.E. Patterson and Paula Cisweski. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

Featuring vendors, health and fitness exhibits, free samples, massages, information, presentations, merchandise, and seminars. More info at www.tcmevents.org. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.

Exhibition drawn from the artist's archives, curated by his daughter, Emma. Oct. 3-24; Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.

Curated Style Fashion Show at Mall of America

See looks from former Project Runway designers Justin LeBlanc, Korto Momolu, Christopher Straub, and others. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Mall of America.

Partners in Action: A Community Exhibition

Group show focused on reciprocity, social interaction, creativity, and cultural responsiveness. Daily from Oct. 3-27; Free. The Ford Center, 420 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

2018/19 MCAD-Jerome Fellowship Exhibition

Group show featuring work from Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Early Career Artists recipients Mara Duvra, Marjorie Fedyszyn, Tucker Hollingsworth, and Boone Nguyen. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

With, Through, and Beyond: Visiting Artists Celebrate 20 Years of the Women’s Art Institute

Invitational exhibition featuring twelve national and regional artists who have worked with the Women's Art Institute over the past 20 years. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

Fulton turns 10 Image courtesy Fulton Brewing

SATURDAY:

Fulton's 10-Year Anniversary Bash

Over the past decade, Fulton has evolved in tandem with the Minnesota beer scene, from its beginning in a garage to contract brewing to opening its own space in the North Loop to owning a second production brewery. Now Fulton is one of the state’s biggest in the biz, and has even shown up in a question (or is it an answer?) on Jeopardy!. To mark its anniversary, the taproom is hosting a free event with new varieties for early arrivals, the return of retired favorites, and a selection of Jameson Caskmates brews. Live entertainment will include tunes from All Tomorrow’s Petty, Monica LaPlante, Dwynell Roland, and Drew Peterson and the Dead Pigeons. 2-9 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. Fulton Brewing Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208. –Loren Green

With Flivver, Gentleman Speaker, and Pseudo Genius. 9 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Star Trek Bar Crawl VIII

Costumed bar crawl through Minneapolis starting at the 1029 bar, featuring Fistful of Datas and the Distance performing at the 331 at 10 p.m. The crawl beings at 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 1029 Bar, 1029 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4322.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair L-R: Work by A Mano, Larissa Loden, CLyons Creations

All right, let’s try this again. This summer, artists had planned to convene at Minnehaha Park and Falls. Then, the rain came. It was so torrential that event organizers canceled the festival, with plans to host a re-do in the fall. This Saturday, they’ll do exactly that. With the falls as its incredible backdrop, this reboot will showcase over 100 local makers sharing their wares, including plants and planters, paintings, foodstuffs, tarot tools, beauty products, and more. Kid-friendly fun includes face painting, hands-on projects, and demonstrations. This is a dog-approved event, with unique pet services, homemade treats, and more available. The falls’ regular amenities will also be available, so take in the views, hike along the trails, make new friends at the dog park, and grab a beer and some fried fish at Sea Salt. Find more details at minnehahafallsartfair.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

TCOTC Pop-Up Bazaar

Featuring over 25 local vendors selling a variety of goods for humans and dogs alike, with free pet massages and evaluation from Little Bear Animal Massage. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. Twin Cities Obedience Training Club, 2101 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-245-0543.

Birchbark Books Reading Series 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

Featuring a reception, book giveaway, and readings by James D. Autio, Deborah Keenan, Ed Bok Lee, Ronald P. Leith, Eric McKendry, Anna George Meek, Carter Meland, Susan Power, Sun Yung Shin, and Morgan Grayce Willow. 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Lake of the Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-377-5095.

"Nocturna: A Reverie of Works by Allison Johanson"

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 5. Free. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-254-2838.

Free First Saturday: Clay, tea, and books

Explore Theaster Gate’s exhibition with Northern Clay Center, followed by storytime. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every first Sat. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



James Loewen

Author presents his book, 'Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong.' 10 a.m. Oct. 5; Free. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000.

Sherin Guirguis, 'Azbakeya (Sun Disk),' 2018 Courtesy of Panic Studio Los Angeles and the artist

Sherin Guirguis: Here I Have Returned

Los Angeles-based Egyptian artist Sherin Guirguis is the latest to have work featured in the Minnesota Museum of American Art’s Rauenhorst Court. The space’s high ceilings create a wonderful openness that is perfect for installations, which can be viewed from the skyway. Guirguis’ art brings together architectural design, craft traditions, language, and poetry. She finds inspiration from feminist writer and leader Doria Shafik, who was part of the Egyptian women’s liberation movement in the 1940s. Shafik fought for women’s suffrage, at one point organizing what was called the “Feminist Congress,” where 1,500 women from the American University in Cairo stormed the gates of Parliament. The installation will include hand-cut works on paper as well as sculpture. There will be an artist’s talk this Saturday, October 5, at 11:30 a.m. RSVP is requested here. Free. Minnesota Museum Of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571. –Sheila Regan

History is Not Here

Take a guided tour of this collection featuring Arab artists with poet Sagirah Shahid. This event is free, but reservations are requested. Check in here. 1 p.m. Sat. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul.

Ajha's Web: A Staged Reading

A 90-minute fusion of music, drama, and visual effects from Essence Bonitaz's debut novel featuring an interactive improvisation with the main character, followed by a Q&A and discussion. 6 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. Golden Thyme Coffee and Cafe, 921 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-1340.

"In Play: New Work by David Malcolm Scott and Betsy Alwin"

Work by Betsy Alwin and David Malcolm-Scott. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 5. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

Su Hwang

Book launch for the poet's new collection, "Bodega," with readings by D. Allen, Lisa Marie Brimmer, David Lawrence Grant, Roy Guzman, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Junauda Petrus-Nasah, Sun Yung Shin, and Michael Torres, with a reception and book signing to follow. 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



Rivertown Fall Art Festival

Outdoor, family-friendly event features over 140 fine artist booths, local entertainment, beer and wine tent, and food vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6. Free. Lowell Park, 201 Water St., Stillwater; 651-430-8800.



Shout Out Loud Minnesota - A Suicide Prevention Charity Event

Charity concert for suicide prevention and awareness benefiting the PrairieCare Child and Family Fund, featuring live music from the Big Wu, Devine Collection, Jill and the New Gruv, Rare Medium, Hello Imposter, Emily Marrs, Band, and Soul Sisters, food trucks, art sale, raffle prizes, and family fun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, Minneapolis; 952-924-2540.

"There, Then" Jodi Williams, 'Weaver Dunes'

Jody Williams’ exquisite book productions and multimedia installations expand notions of place and product by juxtaposing surprising details. Her tiny books and revelatory Cornell-like boxes are on display this month at a pop-up show at Groveland Gallery, as well as in a group exhibition, “Bibliographic in Nature,” at the Minneapolis Central Library and in an installation at the Walker Art Center gleaned from its library. From these multiple opportunities to admire Williams’ art and craft arises the opportunity to also be astounded by her contemplative aesthetic. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, October 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. –Camille LeFevre

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29. Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

'My Aqual Stage'

SUNDAY:

Ifrah Mansour's pop-up installation continues this weekend with a fashion show featuring Aniino Designs, plus samabus and shaah to snack on. 6 p.m. Sun. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674.

Cirque Du Pizza

Parking lot party features tunes by DJ Truckstache,live art from Lizardman, family fun, unicycle stunts, beer, wine, and pizza. Sunday, 2-7 p.m. Red Wagon Pizza Company, 5416 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-259-7147.

Eastlake x Oliphant Collab Party at Sea Salt

Sour beer launch of Ancient Psychic Tandem War Elephant, a collab between Oliphant and Eastlake. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sea Salt Eatery, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-721-8990.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Peace & Love: 50 Years After Woodstock

Poetry reading with Deborah Keenan, Tim Nolan, Mike Finley, Sherrie Fernandez-Williams, and Ethna McKieran, with host Donna Isaac. 2 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.