Standup Chris Maddock: Older, wiser, but still a 'funny motherfucker'

Chris Maddock The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Jan 19th 8:00 pm

Jan 19th 10:00 pm

$9-$12

At the time, he was in his early 30s, his wife was pregnant, and he was hosting the Death Comedy Jam weekly open mic at Grumpy’s. This weekend, the 40-year-old father of a six-year-old son, still host of Death Comedy Jam, will record his sophomore album, Country Music Superstar Chris Maddock, at the Hook & Ladder Theater.

“I never stopped doing comedy, but taking care of a kid without daycare has kind of been the focus,” he explains of his recording hiatus. Aside from raising his offspring, Maddock has spent the past few years putting his comedic energies into the comedy super group the Turkeys, performing and recording sketches, and has celebrated his own holiday, “Chris Maddock Day,” in his native Stillwater, with super-sized homecoming shows befitting a local legend. However, it was just in the past year that he decided to get serious about putting out a new solo effort.

“Some of the jokes I’m going to do on the new album have been around for a few years, so I’m excited to record them and get rid of them,” he says. “But once I set a date [to record a new album], that’s when the new stuff started coming out.”



Aside from the incredibly tongue-in-cheek title of his new work (“I might have taken it a little too far with the whole country music thing. I think people are going to see the album at Electric Fetus and think it’s in the wrong bin.”), Maddock says he feels that the new album will be a reflection of how he’s grown in six and a half years, both as a comedian and a person.

“I’m a totally different guy now,” he says. “My first album was good, but it’s a lot of stuff that I came up with in my 20s. It’s like I was trying to be clever. Now I’m 40. I’m a dad. I don’t really know what that means in terms of my comedy, but I feel like I don’t have to talk as much as I used to. I can stand there and be funny. It’s like I turned into a real comic somewhere along the way.”

As for what comes next, Maddock says he plans to capitalize on the new record in order to help get his name out beyond his Twin Cities home base.

“I’d like to submit to some festivals, and I’ve got a lot of friends out west so I’m going to fly out there and do some stuff. I’ve spent a long time driving and doing the road. My back is done with driving.”

While that might sound like the credo of an old man, Maddock is quick to point out that he hasn’t lost a step when it comes to making people laugh.

“When I really started working on new jokes and getting more stage time to prepare for this album, I realized that I’m a funny motherfucker.”

IF YOU GO:

Chris Maddock Comedy Album Recording

w/special guests Gabe Noah and Colleen Doyle Justice

Hook & Ladder Theater

7:30 & 10 p.m. Friday

$10, 21+