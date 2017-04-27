St. Paul turns into a giant art crawl (and other artsy things this week)

Saint Paul Art Crawl



Where it’s at: Galleries and venues all around St. Paul, especially in Lowertown.

What it’s about: Take a peek inside hundreds of St. Paul artist studios, and come home with some arty goods purchased from the artists themselves. The crawl is a great opportunity to not only see art, but to experience the places where the art is made, as artists welcome you into their spaces, displaying the work they’ve created.

Why you should go: Spring is for fresh beginnings, so why not get yourself a new piece of art? You can have fun chatting with artists and hearing the story behind each work, and take in some cool performances and events that are happening around the crawl as well.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

(Image courtesy Mia)



Art in Bloom



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Every spring, Mia gets transformed into an artsy conservatory, with floral arrangements throughout the museum inspired by paintings and sculptures in the collection. Art in Bloom also include happenings such as fashion shows, family events, floral arranging classes, lectures, and demonstrations.

Why you should go: Art in Bloom is incredibly popular, and for good reason. Walking through the galleries filled with art and flowers is one of the highlights of spring. The arrangements also provide a different way to look at art you may already be familiar with, offering a chance for new reflection.

When: Thursday through Sunday this week. A full schedule can be found here.



"Chroma by Charles Lyon"



Where it’s at: Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Ter., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artist Charles Lyon’s flower paintings are featured in a solo show at Groveland Gallery, highlighting Lyon’s knack for color as well as his attention to detail.

Why you should go: This art opening is perfectly timed with Art in Bloom weekend. Why not make it a double header? See art turned into flower arrangements at Mia, then see flowers turned into art at Groveland.

When: The opening reception runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and is on view through June 3.





"Nathan Hylden: Nearing On To Do"



Where it’s at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Los Angeles-based artist Nathan Hylden stops by Midway Contemporary Art for a solo show featuring new paintings. Known for his conceptual works, Hylden’s pieces have a tendency to provoke philosophical quandary.

Why you should go: There’s a sleekness to Hylden’s work, a preciseness that comes from a focused attention to process. Besides the satisfying aesthetic, his work also digs into questions of how art is made, and how meaning is formed.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.