"Unfortunately two nights ago I was assaulted and robbed in a shitty bar in St. Paul, Minnesota," the Denver-based comic said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "I spent the night in the ER with a mild concussion."

Blue says the attacker -- a man with long dreadlocks and a black baseball cap -- made off in a maroon SUV with his wallet, which contained $700 cash, credit cards, and a driver's license.

"He followed me [into the bathroom] and was very aggressive, asked me what I was looking at," Blue tells Fox 9. "I said, 'Hey man, just taking a leak.' And then he just punched me in the side of the head. If he’s willing to punch a disabled person in the head, then he’ll do that again to anybody. That’s not somebody we want on the streets."

St. Paul police are investigating the incident.

Blue, 38, has cerebral palsy, a movement disorder that he frequently riffs about in his act. The St. Paul-raised comic won NBC's Last Comic Standing competition in 2006, and has since enjoyed a successful career headlining clubs.

On Facebook, Blue shrugged off the assault with some toilet humor -- literally.