Yet the the capital city's famously jumbled traffic grid, which Gov. Jesse Ventura infamously joked was designed by drunken Irishmen, makes for yet another strangely beautiful set of intersection renderings. Just look at 55th installment in Gorman's "Intersections" series:

"I got a message from a man who lives in St. Paul encouraging me to create one, and he even included suggestions for more intersections to include," Gorman tells us. "St. Paul was tough, but it's cool how many of the intersections have stories behind them? For example, it was fun reading about the history of Seven Corners and how it has transformed into Cleveland Circle."

Like its Twin Cities predecessor, the print proved to be a hit on Reddit and is available for $27.

In 2014, Gorman set out on a one-year, 11,000-mile bicycle trip that looped west from Boston and back; he peddled through Minneapolis and St. Paul on the the journey. Soon after, the Hawaii-based artist began committing his urban bike adventures to memory via artful maps of intersections, the first of which, Seattle's, grabbed headlines and spurred requests.

His Minneapolis print, No. 54 in the series, has become one of the top sellers.

"In just one week, it has become the most-ordered design of 2020," he says. "This weekend, I ran out of printing supplies for the first time in a long time and will have to restock later this week."